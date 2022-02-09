Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Legendary campaign will be available to players from the start

After the implementation of the new Destiny 2 mechanics in The Witch Queen, the first thing players will look to grind is the power level. Once the major update goes live, all the Guardians will have their power levels changed to 1350, which will be the floor cap equivalent to the current 1100. From there, it's about reaching the soft, powerful, and pinnacle cap with farming gear.

One of the most efficient ways to grind power levels is via high-tier activities. While PvP can reward Guardians with armor and weapons, endgame activities tend to drop equipment with a little more juice. One of these activities will be available to players from the very start. It is the Legendary version of the main campaign in The Witch Queen.

Legendary difficulty in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will allow players to level up faster

The additional difficulty to the main campaign of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will be unlocked from the very start of the expansion. The required power level for everyone will be 1360, which will contain additional modifiers. Players can start grinding for more bonus gear with more probable loot at the end of each run.

The Witch Queen campaign will consist of major encounters, each granting Guardians a rallying banner to start things off. These encounters will be thrown in alongside tougher Lucent Broods and common enemies.

DestinyTracker ❓ @destinytrack The Crow is giving off potential new Hunter Vanguard vibes. The Crow is giving off potential new Hunter Vanguard vibes. https://t.co/5Rwtadrenv

With the required power levels being the same as the normal campaign, each damage output from the enemies will significantly increase due to additional modifiers. Regarding the Legendary difficulty, Bungie states:

If you're an experienced player, you can start the Legendary difficulty campaign right off the bat. As rewards, you will be granted two chests in the end instead of one. So anyone looking to power up fast, Legend difficulty will be your best best.

Campaign missions will be available for replay immediately after each stage. This means that players can go back and select whatever stage they want to play in both Classic or Legendary, and farm for gears with more power.

Loot chests can be farmed in major encounters throughout the campaign or can be skipped entirely to progress further into the story. Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is scheduled for a February 22 release this year.

Edited by Danyal Arabi