Destiny 2 Witch Queen's legendary difficulty will change the flow of combat mechanics, according to Bungie

Destiny 2's community over the past four years has faced challenges, puzzles, and enemies across numerous activities. Bungie has never sighed away from making the most complex and toughest raids to put the Guardians into the driver's seat of long hour puzzles.

With each year's Destiny 2 expansion, the company usually picks up its previous releases in terms of content, dungeons, raids, and gears. Across the duration of Year 3 and 4 expansions, Bungie has developed their story very well by putting forward campaigns and multiple seasons to lead up to the Year 5 Witch Queen.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen and its legendary difficulty will have Hive Guardians

According to the game director, Joe Blackburn, the main goal of Bungie is to blur the line between the toughest challenges in the game from the most casual activities. They want players to feel like the baseline campaign can only be unique to Destiny 2.

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Blackburn also added that the company feels like there is definitely numerous content in the game exclusive to the title. From the Presage Dungeon introduced in Season 13 to every endgame raid, no one can compare these activities with other titles, as each one of them is unique to Destiny 2.

So, there have been hints at the upcoming Witch Queen campaign to have something similarly undivided.

Past expansions, such as Shadowkeep and Beyond Light, have been pretty straightforward regarding the campaign's flow and gameplay mechanics. However, Bungie will be introducing the "Legendary" difficulty to the upcoming expansion, Witch Queen. Here, players have to face a mirror image of themselves, the Hive Guardians, alongside elite enemies and potentially tougher puzzles.

Blackburn further added that the Hive Guardians inside the Destiny 2 campaign would create some serious changes to the combat approach of the players. When Beyond Light introduced Vex Wyverns and Fallen Brigs, Bungie felt like they brought in a change in the flow of battle. This will allow the Guardians to take out a few priority targets beforehand and adjust new strategies against brand new enemy types.

With the topic of Hive Guardians at hand, the community can also expect other new enemy types in the future. The main aim is to make the players feel different with every encounter, something that no one would want to fight in a tight room. Champion mobs are currently the priority targets for the Guardians in any endgame PvE activity. Bungie wants Hive Guardians in the legendary campaign and other activities in Witch Queen to have the same impact.

