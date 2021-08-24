Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date, weapons, and pre-order bonuses

Bungie just concluded their Destiny 2 showcase with content for the next three years. The entire community got to see the trailer for next year's expansion, The Witch Queen, and the latest season 15, Season of the Lost.

However, a listing on the PlayStation store spoiled Bungie's surprise ahead of the special live showcase. New release dates, information, and pre-order bonuses, among other things, were listed in the store, which was supposedly based in Australia.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date and pre-order bonuses

At the end of the showcase, it was made official that the community will get Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on 22 February 2022. Guardians can now pre-order the deluxe edition to get the Throne World Exotic Ghost shell, the Enigma Exotic emote, and a new emblem.

In addition, the Deluxe edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will include Seasons 16 to 19, two of the Year-5 dungeons, an Exotic submachine gun alongside its catalyst, ornament, and lastly, an exotic sparrow.

The trailer for The Witch Queen reveals the enemies wielding light, alongside one of the locations getting added to the expansion called, "Savathun's Throneworld." Steam's store page mentions the following for The Witch Queen's campaign:

Delve into Savathun's Throneworld to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets of crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.

The trailer also showcases Hive Ghosts and Guardians, which raises many questions regarding future enemy types, activities and the entire concept of Light vs Dark.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is the final expansion in the Light and Darkness saga! | #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/DbV674fFK1 — DestinyNews+ (@DestinyNewsCom) August 24, 2021

Adding to the announcement of The Witch Queen, Bungie also showcased their plans for the next three years in terms of DLCs and expansions. Aside from Lightfall, the community got a sneak peek of a new expansion called "The Final Shape," along with other notable additions. All of this is subject to change as these are just roadmaps citing the company's plans for the future.

Bungie will also be turning 30 this year. As a celebration, the infamous Exotic Rocket Launcher, the Gjallarhorn, will be back in Destiny 2 alongside a new dungeon, exotic armor, and much more.

Guardians can now buy the 30th-anniversary pack either separately, or alongside the Witch Queen expansion within a bundle.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul