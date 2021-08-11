Bungie announces new artifact mods for next Season in Destiny 2

Each season of Destiny 2 comes with various Seasonal modifications. Some of these are unique to one color and come along with the Seasonal Artifact.

The main role of all these modifications varies from buffing the damage of a certain weapon type to countering the Champion enemies in endgame PvE activities. While most of the artifact mods deal with buffing and providing each weapon with certain perks, some have completely different roles for the Guardian's armor.

13 Days. Destiny 2 ~ Showcase.



🧙‍♀️ The Witch Queen

🧙‍♀️ Season of the [REDACTED]



S15 will launch on August 24th at Weekly Reset.



As of right now, Season 15 is still set to be the last Season before The Witch Queen launches in Early 2022. #Destiny2 #TheWitchQueen pic.twitter.com/BsPiPhl5LB — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) August 11, 2021

On August 9, Destiny 2's Twitter account posted something surrounding the announcement of Seasonal mods. If one of their tweets reached 7,777 likes, they would reveal the artifact modifications ahead of August 24. Knowing the community, the goal was easily achieved, as the tweet ended up getting the amount asked in just 5 minutes.

If this gets 7,777 likes we'll reveal the Season of the [REDACTED] Champion Mods early. — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 9, 2021

Bungie promised that they would be uploading details about the artifact modifications for the upcoming Season very soon.

New Champion modification for Destiny 2's next season

Artifact mods are one of the most prominent features in Destiny 2 endgame due to the various useful perks they provide. With plenty of new weapons being released each season, Guardians were eager to see the modifications that will come alongside the new artifact.

When Champion mods synergize with an individual weapon type, Guardians can plan for the next Season about their approach alongside certain endgame modifications.

Happy Champion hunting, Guardians.



Season of the [REDACTED] arrives August 24. pic.twitter.com/W6obq5ZyLj — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 11, 2021

On August 11, as promised, Bungie revealed five important modifications that will be used against Champion enemies. The mods are:

Anti Barrier

Unstoppable

Overload

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer saw the Anti Barrier modification on two weapon types: Auto Rifles and Scout Rifles. Alongside the "Breach and Clear" perk, the Grenade Launcher also saw itself paired with Unstoppable. Lastly, Hand Cannons were paired along with the Overload modification.

Season 15 of Destiny 2 will see a change in weapon type for all Champion mods along with the approach of the Guardians against Elite enemies. Much like Season of the Splicer, the upcoming days will see the pairing of Assault Rifles and Anti Barrier.

Legendary Auto rifle, Chroma Rush (Image via Bungie)

Fusion Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, Sidearms and Pulse Rifles will see themselves synergize with Overload mods. Lastly, only Bows will be paired with Unstoppable.

With Season 15 introducing weapons from the Stasis element for the first time, it will be interesting to see what Bungie has in store for the Bows and Fusion Rifles in terms of endgame activities.

