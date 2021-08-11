Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall guide (August 10th-17th): Insight Terminus

Destiny 2 is back again with another week consisting of new missions, activities, and challenges. Apart from the long-awaited epilogue, Guardians have a lot to look forward to this week with the Crucible game-mode "Momentum Control" and the adept Nightfall reward, Hung Jury- SR4.

This week will provide everyone with the Adept Scout Rifle upon finishing a Grandmaster Nightfall. Subsistence and Explosive Payload are the best perks to get for Hung Jury-SR4.

Although Bungie has included all the Grandmaster strikes over the last few weeks of Destiny 2 Season 14, "Insight Terminus" is in the pool for all the difficulties in Nightfall for the fourteenth week.

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall guide (August 10th-17th)

In this strike, Guardians have to push through the forces of Vex and Cabal to stop a Psion boss named Kargen. During this incursion, Guardians will come face to face with modifiers, Champion Elites, Elemental shields, and lots of additional enemies.

1) Enemies and Modifiers in Destiny 2 Grandmaster

Both standard and unique modifiers are a part of every Grandmaster Nightfall. This makes the activity even more challenging for the Guardians. Some of the standard modifiers for this week's "Insight Terminus" are: Limited Revives, Extinguish and Match Game.

The unique modifier for this Nightfall is called Kargen's Stratagem. This increases any incoming Void and environmental damage, meaning Guardians will be one-shotted if they stand on Kargen's void trail during the boss phase.

Insight Terminus unique modifier (Image via Destiny 2)

There are two kinds of Champion bosses in this strike, namely, Unstoppable and Barrier. Guardians will also have to look out for Arc and Void elemental shields. Apart from Void Minotaurs, they will also have to come face to face with cabals protecting themselves with Void shields. So any fireteam member with a weapon of Void element will be very helpful.

2) Weapons and Builds in Destiny 2 Grandmaster

All three members of the fireteam can go with the Bleakwatcher Stasis Warlock built alongside the Eye of Another World exotic headpiece.

The Bleakwatcher aspect has proven its capability in handling additional enemies better than any other Stasis aspect for any class in Destiny 2. From freezing Champions to slowing bosses, Shadebinder shreds enemies to dust even at Grandmaster difficulty upon further pairing with the aspect of "Iceflare Bolts."

Fragments can be randomized but the best combination for the Shadebinder Warlocks would be Whisper of Torment, Durance, Bonds, and Chains.

Destiny 2 Shadebinder Warlock (Image via Bungie)

Guardians can mix in their weapon inventory with the Witherhoard to deal additional damage paired with Breach and Clear. The exotic grenade launcher will also help in clearing additional enemies and stunning Unstoppable Champions. A legendary void scout rifle, Royal Chase, is also an ideal choice to destroy Void shields and Barrier Champions.

With heavy slots, Guardians can run alongside a rocket launcher with an auto-loading perk paired with a Vorpal weapon to deal additional damage to bosses.

Destiny 2 Witherhoard (Image via Bungie)

Other Warlocks can go with an Ignition Code in the Kinetic Slot alongside Bottom Dollar to clear out Void shields, and Anarchy to deal damage to elite enemies and bosses.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

