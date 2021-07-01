Bungie banned prominent Destiny 2 content creator

Destiny 2 content creator bakenGangstA was recently convicted of cheating in PvP and was banned from accessing all activities in-game. bakenGangstA is a YouTuber who creates PvP montages on Destiny 2 and has approximately 110k subscribers.

On 30th June 2021 at 6:11 AM IST, bakenGangstA came forward and tweeted about how he was being banned for a second time with no explanation.

Jus got banned in D2 for the 2nd time with no explanation this is kinda ridiculous. Id like some people at bungie to look into it. Theres no way I get banned when I see mad cheaters play for months. @Cozmo23 @A_dmg04 pic.twitter.com/OZSk2hC4KN — Baken 🔁 (@bakenGangsta) June 30, 2021

bakenGangstA is known in the Destiny 2 PvP community for his sniper flicking ability and getting kill streaks, which earned him a decent following that could have backed him up with his tweet.

Senior community manager of Destiny 2 replies

Not long after bakenGangstA’s tweet, at 6:27 AM IST, the senior community manager of Bungie, dmg04 replied to the same tweet. The manager stated that game bans are conducted with reason, and multiple validations and several investigations are required for each ban due to the game’s anti-cheat system.

Bans are not issued without reason. Team has validated this action multiple times thanks to anti-cheat detection and investigation.



For additional info, I recommend reading our Account Restrictions and Banning policies page on https://t.co/lfIXnF8M0B:https://t.co/DilymkM2ho — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) June 30, 2021

12 minutes after this, baken asked for proof of his wrongdoings that resulted in his ban in the first place. To this, dmg04 came forward approximately three hours later and stated:

Took some time to triple check this with the Security team. We have detected 2 accounts under your ownership using cheat suites while playing Destiny 2, and have banned 4 accounts total. (Includes ban evasion). This is our final communication on this matter

Following up. Took some time to triple check this with the Security team.



We have detected 2 accounts under your ownership using cheat suites while playing Destiny 2, and have banned 4 accounts total. (Includes ban evasion)



This is our final communication on this matter. — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) June 30, 2021

The above tweet pretty much solidifies bakenGangstA’s record, which also exposes his ban across multiple accounts of the same game.

There has been no replies from bakenGangstA to this tweet yet.

Thoughts of other Destiny 2 content creators on the ban

Many well known Destiny 2 content creators shared their thoughts on Twitter about how to address this situation:

Many content creators will likely now be under heavy suspicion after a recent ban.



I assure you that all my back-to-back whiffed MnK sniper shots in PvP are 100% legitimate — Fallout (@falloutplays) June 30, 2021

I will not being doing another interview with Baken as he lied/ withheld information in our first one. Bungie confirmed cheating on 2 separate accounts currently under his ownership and they have banned 4 accounts of his in total. They caught him in 4K. Follow up video soon — Luckyy (@LUCKYY10P) June 30, 2021

K nvm turns out he was cheatin, I was wrong. I owe the Bungie process an apology. I put my trust on the wrong side for this one lol. You think you know a guy, man. pic.twitter.com/72peRV9Kc6 — MP Edits (@MPEditsYT) June 30, 2021

Last but not least, dmg04 made another tweet, addressing the community regarding this situation. This is what he tweeted:

Community Management isn't about "wrecking" people, clapbacks or getting the final word.



We're here to represent the team, convey that they're here to make D2 the best damn game that it can be. If someone tries to mislead others, we sometimes have to set the record straight. — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) June 30, 2021

Destiny 2 PvP is no stranger to cheaters. Bungie’s anti-cheat system has been on the opposite side of several criticisms in the past. However, when someone as prominent as bakenGangstA gets banned over multiple accounts during his course of time with a single game, things tend to go noticed.

