Top 5 must-have exotic weapons for Destiny 2 Season 14: Season of the Splicer

Destiny 2: Season 14 is the most recent ongoing season. Much like its predecessors, Season of the Splicer has no shortage of activities for guardians to jump inside Destiny 2.

From weekly activities and missions to new raids and bosses, it is safe to say that the guardians will require an arsenal of heavy-hitting exotic weapons to get through in Destiny 2.

Here are the five most exotic weapons every Guardian should have in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top five exotic weapons in Destiny 2 for Season of the Splicer

1) Witherhoard

The Destiny 2 exotic weapon: Witherhoard (Image via Bungie Inc)

Witherhoard is a 90 rpm kinetic grenade launcher that users can acquire from the Monument to Lost Light in the tower. Guardians require one ascendant shard, 100,000 glimmers, one exotic cipher, and 150 Glacial Starwort.

Witherhoard’s exotic perk, Primeval’s Torment, blights a single target or area on impact after a projectile is shot from the grenade launcher. This makes Witherhoard good for both add-clearing and single target DPS.

Witherhoard’s catalyst in Destiny 2 increases the weapon’s handling and reloads it from the reserves when holstered. This perk is beneficial for single target DPS. Guardians can shoot a Witherhoard projectile and let the blight take care of the target with overtime damage. In the meantime, the target could be dealt additional damage with a different weapon.

4) Divinity

The Destiny 2 exotic weapon: Divinity (Image via Bungie Inc)

Divinity is a 1000 rpm arc trace rifle that can be acquired by completing a quest line throughout the Garden of Salvation raid. It is a solid PVE weapon to its core but isn’t that good by itself. Instead, that is because it is not meant to be used like that in Destiny 2.

Divinity is a support weapon that aids the entire fire team to boost their damage to a single target. The Exotic Perk Judgment states:

“Sustained damage with this weapon envelops the target in a field that weakens and stuns them. Strong against overload champions.”

When a single target is shot with a Divinity, they become surrounded by a blue sphere which acts as a crit spot when hit by a fireteam. Additional damage can be dealt to that target from all sources.

3) Xenophage

The Destiny 2 exotic weapon: Xenophage (Image via Bungie Inc)

Xenophage is a 120 rpm solar machine gun acquired by doing a quest line until a special area in the Pit of Heresy dungeon.

Xenophage in Destiny 2 might not have the best damage output, but it is one of the most hard-hitting and easy-to-use heavy exotics in-game. Its entire concept is to point and shoot.

There’s no special mechanic or coordination that goes into using this weapon. Xenophage is an ideal boss damage dealer while being super easy to use.

Its exotic perk is Pyrotoxin round, which “Fires high powered explosive ammunition.”

2) The Lament

The Destiny 2 exotic weapon: The Lament (Image via Bungie Inc)

Speaking of special mechanics in Destiny 2, The Lament is not just about swinging and slicing through the enemy. There is more to this sword than what meets the eye.

Lament is a solar sword acquired through a questline given by the Banshee-44 vendor in the Tower.

The Lament’s exotic perk, Banshee’s Wail, states:

“Hold to rev the blade.”

It has additional perks of piercing the elemental shields as well as barrier champions. Increased revs will also deal increased damage to enemies.

Stacks of Banshee’s Wail activates once the blade is revved. More stacks mean more damage, with each attack bypassing the elemental shields and piercing the barrier champions.

The best way to start dealing maximum damage with The Lament is to rev the blade, followed by a series of light attacks, stacking up Banshee’s Wail, and then finishing off with a heavy attack.

1) Anarchy

The Destiny 2 exotic weapon: Anarchy (Image via Bungie Inc)

Anarchy is a 150 rpm arc grenade launcher that can now be acquired from the Monument to Lost Light in the tower. The weapon was a raid-exclusive drop from the “Scourge of the Past” raid, which came with the Destiny 2 Forsaken expansion.

The latest Artifact mod of Season 14, named “breach and clear,” when paired with a grenade launcher, provides additional damage to bosses and champions.

Anarchy’s exotic perk Arc Traps sticks onto surfaces, as well as enemies, dealing vast amounts of arc damage over time. Multiple arc traps chain arc bolts with each other.

Paired with Destiny 2 season 14’s artifact mod “breach and clear,” Anarchy is the primary go-to weapon for boss damage right now in any activity.

