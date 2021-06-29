5 best Exotic weapons to have in Destiny 2 2021

As most Destiny 2 Guardians know, Exotic weapons are some of the most powerful pieces of gear offered in the game. These can be found at random loot drop locations and as rewards for some quests given out by NPCs.

One of the best things about coming back to Destiny 2 after such a long hiatus is catching up on all the Exotic quests, etc. So much content to get through right now. — Mick 🎮🖱️⚔️🕹️ (@Jedi_Beats_Tank) March 4, 2021

The weapon pool for Destiny 2 constantly changes in relation to the scale of strength in weapons. Some Exotics have topped the leaderboard as the best weapon for quite some time, while others are making new appearances.

Destiny 2's top 5 Exotic weapons Guardians should use in 2021

1. Divinity

Image via Bungie

This Trace Rifle possesses a unique perk in its kit that places it among the best Exotic weapons in Destiny 2. When its beam is held steady on an enemy, they're caught in an Arc cage that increases the damage suffered from all sources.

Divinity is especially good with its Overload option that stuns with a single blast. Any Guardian wanting to maximize their output on a teamfight should grab this gun from the Shadowkeep expansion as quickly as possible.

2. Witherhoard

Image via Bungie

Inflicting massive amounts of poison damage on all enemies in the area, Witherhoard does exactly what its name suggests. Enemies hit with a bullet take poison damage over time, and a pool of poison lingers in the area as well. This results in 2 sources of mutilation.

Guardians can stack these 2 sources on Bosses to multiply the damage dealt. The Exotic Catalyst can take the weapon even further by giving it an Auto Loading Holster.

3. Dead Man's Tale

Image via Bungie

After completing the Dead Man's Tale Exotic quest, Guardians can start popping heads in rapid succession with this semi-automatic Destiny 2 Scout Rifle. Each headshot grants this gun extra precision damage and reload speed.

Is Dead Man’s Tale The Best Exotic Scout Rifle in Destiny 2? https://t.co/xOBuBCZElX #Destiny2 #DestinyTheGame — Destiny News Hub (@Destiny_NewsHub) March 21, 2021

Exotic Catalyst removes hip-fire penalties and increases its rate of fire, allowing Guardians to bust skulls open at any point. On top of that, it's an incredibly satisfying weapon to use and has a sharp appearance.

4. Xenophage

Image via Bungie

Another Shadowkeep weapon makes the list as one of Destiny 2's best Exotic weapons with its explosive rounds that make boss-fights a cinch. Since its bullets explode in contact, Guardians have to make an attempt to miss.

This weapon can be used in nearly any situation, especially raids, and has an incredibly high damage output. A single magazine of this gun's rounds can melt through hordes and high HP enemies alike.

5. The Lament

Image via Bungie

The final Exotic that all Destiny 2 Guardians should use at some point is The Lament, a massive sword/chainsaw combination. Players can rev the sword's hilt to drastically increase the damage it deals and give the weapon healing abilities.

This weapon is especially viable for high HP targets that can be mowed down in seconds. Since Lament heals players with each hit, taking it into a horde might determine the outcome.

