Destiny 2 all Exotic weapons: Every new Exotic weapon and armors in Season of the Splicer

With Bungie's Destiny 2 season dropping earlier in the week, a fresh batch of exotics has hit the market. A new exotic weapon has already landed and is available with three armor pieces, one for each class.

As is routine with Destiny 2, there will likely be a few more exotics released as the season progresses. This article dives into the currently released exotics with details on their suitability.

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer new Exotics

Cryosthesia 77k

Upon buying the season pass, this stasis sidearm is activated for immediate use. Guardians who haven't bought it yet will need to reach level 35 to obtain it. It comes with two exotic perks and is the game's first Stasis Energy weapon,

The first perk packaged with this Destiny 2 sidearm is the LN2 that offers an interchangeable trigger. Players have the option of firing it like a typical sidearm or choosing to hold the trigger to unleash a stasis attack that freezes enemies instantly.

However, the second option is only available when Liquid Cooling, the second perk, is active. Liquid Cooling activates when a player lands a kill with the default firing method. It then allows them to launch a charged shot that uses the rest of the magazine.

Boots of the Assembler: Warlock leg armor

The new Warlock unique exotic armor for Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer focuses on a balance of healing and damage output. Blessing of the Order is the perk installed into this armor piece, and it gives Warlocks a healing buff when standing inside the Healing Rift.

Once the perk activates, Noble Seekers will spawn from the Warlock that seeks out allies outside the rift and heals them. Healed allies and the initial Warlock gain a damage buff if the Seeker heals them, granting the Warlock's Healing Rift additional time.

To find this exotic, travel to the Legend or Master Lost Sector when leg armor is offered as a reward and complete solo until it drops.

Star-Eater Scales: Hunter leg armor

The Feast of Light perk in Hunter's unique exotic armor has debatably made this gear too powerful. Rightly so, Bungie has announced a temporary ban for it until Destiny 2's Vault of Glass Raid Race is over.

Feast of Light gives Hunters the chance to gain more Super energy when they pick up Orbs of Power. Additionally, this leg armor can allow the player to store an additional four Orbs of Power when the Super is fully charged, leading to an up to 60% damage buff. The potential in Destiny 2 is insane. When Super is cast, Hunters also gain an over shield.

Like Warlock's exotic gear for Season of the Splicer, find this armor in the Legend or Master Lost Sectors.

The Path of Burning Steps: Titan leg armor

The Titan's unique exotic leg armor allows Titan class guardians to snowball in a new manner. The perk, Firewalker, grants bonus weapon damage after Solar kills and makes Titans harder to pin down with Stasis abilities and damage. Stasis is practically countered because Titan erupts in a Solar explosion once they emerge from the freeze.

Just like the previous two exotics for Destiny 2's latest season, find them in the Legend and Master Lost Sectors on the leg armor reward day.

Pay close attention to the upcoming events in Season of the Splicer. Bungie is sure to release hidden exotics as it progresses. The set they've already released gives Destiny 2 a deeper pool of unique gear. As seen with Star-Eater Scales, these exotics pack a punch and fit in with the rest of the exotic group.