Destiny 2 - Vault of Glass Hunter's Exotic to be Nerfed

One of the new armor pieces that came with Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer, Star-Eater Scales, has granted Hunters a damage advantage in the early days of the new season. However, it could be nerfed after this weekend's "timeout."

Unfortunately, the Vault of Glass Raid Race will have to be completed without this empowered armor piece after Bungie announced yesterday that Star-Eater Scales would be disabled for the weekend. For one of Destiny 2's new exotic, the ban could shed light on the idea of a nerf due to the armor's potential to give Hunters an unfair edge.

Mixed with other perks, Star-Eater Scales allows Hunters to outdamage better exotics and make them null (Image via Forbes)

Why Is This Gear Banned In Destiny 2's Raid Race?

Well, the perk in Star-Eater Scales makes this armor piece worth every minute spent grabbing it and has caught the developers' attention enough to issue a temporary ban. Feast of Light practically overcharges the Super ability in two ways.

When a Destiny 2 player picks up an Orb of Power, they gain additional Super energy, making their Super available for destruction more frequently. To complement this effect, Hunters can store an extra 4 Orbs of Power when fully charged, granting a quick-heal on pickup, an overshield on the Super's cast, and added damage for the Super for each Orb stored.

Mixed with other perks, Star-Eater Scales allows Hunters to outdamage better exotics and make them null. Another aspect that makes this armor overpowered is that the perk affects all Supers for the Hunter rather than a singular Super like some other exotics do.

The Nightstalker subclass for the Hunter wields a nasty Super, as most know, but when combined with Star-Eater Scales's Feast of Light perk, the damage output is borderline broken. Golden Gun in the Gunslinger subclass shows a similar damage increase when applied to high health targets, such as bosses.

All of this combined gives Bungie more than enough reason to issue a ban for Destiny 2's Vault of Glass Raid Race tomorrow, and with a bit of first-hand experience, players can see why for themselves.

Though Star-Eater Scales has provided a nice buff for Hunter's, they can expect this titan to fall in the days ahead. Destiny 2 has a good track record of keeping things well-balanced, and enough commotion has been stirred around these exotic boots.

If Star-Eater Scales is something desired within a player's fireteam, they must pay close attention to this exotic in the coming days. Optimistically, Bungie won't knock it down too many pegs when they dish out the nerf, but the damage boost from these boots is too much to ignore.