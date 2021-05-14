Destiny 2 Cryothesia 77k catalyst: How to get it and other details

The Cryothesia 77k is a new exotic kinetic side arm that Bungie introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. Although this weapon is very handy, guardians cannot utilize it to the fullest without its catalyst.

Like most exotic catalysts, unlocking the Destiny 2 Cryothesia 77k catalyst is slightly difficult because guardians will have to participate in PvP activities. Despite most guardians hating the Destiny 2 PvP playlist, investing time in it to unlock this catalyst makes sense.

How to unlock the Destiny 2 Cryothesia 77k catalyst?

Guardians who have the premium season pass in the Season of the Splicer will receive the weapon at the beginning. Others will have to wait until they reach level 35 in the free version of the pass in order to unlock the weapon.

Once guardians have unlocked the weapon, they'll need to head over to Banshee-44, the gunsmith at the Tower in order to receive the quest for the Destiny 2 Cryothesia 77k catalyst. Once guardians have acquired this quest, getting ahead is all about grinding.

The Destiny 2 Cryothesia 77k catalyst quest has two specific phases. For the first phase, guardians will have to do the following:

Image via Attackofthefanboy

#1 - Land 75 precision blows

These hits show up in yellow when damaging an enemy. For most enemies in Destiny 2, headshots are considered precision hits. For Vex, however, guardians need to aim at the bright triangle towards the lower half of their torso.

#2 - Guardians defeated

Guardians need to eliminate 50 opposing guardians either in the Crucible or in Gambit in order to complete this bit.

#3 - Combatants defeated

Guardians will need to eliminate regular combatants in PvE activities. Simultaneous Override runs can help guardians achieve this bit with ease.

The best part about this first bit is that guardians can use any weapon in order to finish this segment of the Destiny 2 Cryothesia 77k catalyst quest. The second half is where the problem begins.

Image via Attackofthefanboy

#1 - Calibration data generated

Guardians can generate calibration data by running Nightfall Strikes, Gambit and Crucible activities. But for this to work, they need to use the Cryothesia 77k weapon.

#2 - Guardians defeated

Guardians need to eliminate 50 opposing guardians either in the Crucible or in Gambit using the Cryothesia 77k. This is the most difficult challenge of all three.

#3 - Combatants defeated

Guardians can complete this bit while running playlist activities to generate the calibration data. However, it's important that they use the Cryothesia 77k to do so.

Once they've completed all these steps, guardians will need to head over to Banshee-44 and collect a copy of Destiny 2 Cryothesia catalyst. However, to apply it to the weapon, they'll have to eliminate around 700 enemies with the weapon in order to get it to the Masterwork status. Once that's done, guardians will have their very own freeze gun thanks to the perks that come with the weapon in Destiny 2.