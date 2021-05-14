Destiny 2 Daily Reset Time (14th May): Progression, Bounties and other details

The Destiny 2 daily reset time is probably the most sought after time in the game for those who participate in the daily grind. Most daily bounties and activities get reset after this time in the game.

The lack of proper server time in the game makes it slightly difficult for players to figure out the Destiny 2 daily reset time. However, according to the Bungie help page, the daily reset occurs at 10 AM EST (17:00 UTC).

When does the Destiny 2 daily reset happen?

As mentioned before, Destiny 2 daily reset occurs at 10 AM EST (1700 UTC). At this time, all daily activities like vendor bounties and clan bounties will be reset.

In fact, 10 AM EST (17:00 UTC) happens to be the weekly reset time for the weekly activities as well. The weekly reset occurs every Tuesday in Destiny 2. All playlist activity challenges, i.e., the Strike, Crucible and Gambit challenges, along with all the seasonal challenges, are reset every Tuesday in Destiny 2.

Why are the Destiny 2 daily and weekly resets important?

When it comes to grinding for XP in Destiny 2, it's important to keep track of these timings. The number of daily bounties that players can complete in a day are limited, so keeping a track of the Destiny 2 daily reset time helps guardians plan out their activities in an organized manner for the XP grind.

When it comes to powerful rewards, guardians can claim these only once a week. So it's important that they keep track of the time and claim their rewards before they expire.

The rewards from these weekly challenges are important when it comes to increasing a guardian's power level in Destiny 2. Hence, keeping track of the Destiny 2 weekly reset time is somewhat mandatory for those guardians who aim to make the most out of the game.

With that being said, the Destiny 2 daily reset happens in approximately 40 minutes at the time of writing this article. Guardians interested in grabbing and completing a few quick bounties need to do so now.