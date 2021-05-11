Destiny 2 Season 14 release date, maintenance schedule, and more

Destiny 2 Season 14 is almost here. The Season of the Splicer is the second major update in the Beyond Light campaign. The upcoming update will bring about a lot of interesting new content to the game.

Other than that, there are a few new legendary and exotic weapons that Guardians will be able to mess around with in The Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2.

When does Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer go live?

Tomorrow (May 11) at 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 3.2.0.



Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: https://t.co/48Mjp1uuz7 — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 10, 2021

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is scheduled to go live on May 11th, i.e., today. According to the Bungie website, the servers will begin undergoing maintenance from 1600 UTC (9:30 PM IST) for the Destiny 2 update 3.2.0.

Maintenance is expected to be completed within 45 minutes, and the downtime for the update begins at 1645 UTC (10:15 PM IST). The entire update procedure is likely to conclude at around 1800 UTC (11:30 PM IST), following which the game will go live.

Destiny 2 update 3.2.0 schedule (Image via help.bungie.net)

The patch notes haven't gone live yet, but they will do so once the update is live.

Mithrax, Kell of the House of Light, and a Sacred Splicer.



An unlikely ally who holds the key to combating the Vex.



🌃 https://t.co/MmXj92M0SQ pic.twitter.com/sKUCcf2qvd — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 10, 2021

As part of the storyline, there's something known as the endless night that has taken over the Last City. Apparently, an ally holds the keys to understanding what this is. The Season of the Chosen saw the Guardians go toe to toe with the Cabal and their Empress, Caitil, and now, they go up against the Vex.

A new weapon called the Cryothesia 77K will go live with this new season. Guardians will receive this Stasis-based side-arm from Mithrax, an Eliksni who plans to follow the path of the Traveler.

Keep Stasis by your side.



Wield Mithrax' gift, Cryothesia 77K, in Season of the Splicer.



🌃 https://t.co/MmXj92M0SQ pic.twitter.com/maOnmuIKo0 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 5, 2021

H.E.L.M. upgrade!



Harness Splicer tech in a new chamber overlooking the loading bay. pic.twitter.com/SX99zd7Jt7 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 8, 2021

Once the Season of the Splicer goes live, players will find a new chamber around the Loading bay. The Vanguard will use this area to unleash the Splicer technology to stop the Vex incursion.

Crash the Vex network with new Legendary weapons.



Find the perfect weapon, the perfect roll, and bring an end to this endless night.



🌃 https://t.co/MmXj92M0SQ pic.twitter.com/osfUhaMTwL — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 7, 2021

New legendary and exotic equipment will also go live in Destiny 2 Season of The Splicer. Guardians can farm them to find the perfect rolls that suit their playstyle.

According to the official Bungie website, the Vault of Glass raid will return in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. There's also another six-man activity known as Override and a weekly pinnacle activity, Expunge, that will come to the game after the update.

Ada-1 returns to Destiny 2 in The Season of The Splicer (Image via Bungie)

FFinally, the Ada-1, the guardian of the Black Armory, also returns in Destiny 2 Season of The Splicer.

For now, it looks like Ada-1 will only help in crafting cosmetic upgrades, but there's a high chance that Guardians will be able to craft weapons here as well, just like in Season 12.