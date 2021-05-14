Destiny 2 crossplay: Release date, beta information, supported platforms, and more

Guardians were recently caught off guard when they were able to form fireteams in Destiny 2, irrespective of their platform. Although the crossplay feature isn't available yet, guardians got a sneak peek into the feature after the Destiny 2 update 3.2.0 went live.

Although the Destiny 2 crossplay feature has been disabled with the hotfix version 3.2.0.0, it proves that guardians will be able to team up with each other sooner than expected. Interestingly, Destiny 2 provides an option to cross-save, the details to which can be read here.

When does the Destiny 2 Crossplay feature go live?

According to reports from Bungie, the Destiny 2 crossplay feature is scheduled to go live on August 10th, which is also the start date for the new season.

However, this date is subject to change. The Season of the Chosen was supposed to end on May 9th, but instead, it ended on May 11th to align with the weekly reset. Similarly, the Season of the Splicer may end a day or two later.

While it's confirmed that the crossplay feature will go live next season, there's a chance that the Destiny 2 crossplay beta will commence from that date. The fully functional crossplay feature should be live sometime later this year.

With the Destiny 2 crossplay feature, players will be able to form fireteams across platforms. Image via gosunoob.com

There's also a chance that the Destiny 2 crossplay beta will go live sometime during the Season of the Splicer itself. Whenever the Destiny 2 crossplay beta arrives, there may be a dedicated playlist for the activities where the beta is being tested.

Will the Destiny 2 crossplay feature support all platforms?

The Destiny 2 crossplay feature is expected to support all the platforms on which the game is available. However, there's a catch. Guardians will be able to enjoy the Destiny 2 crossplay feature in all activities except for the Crucible unless they're explicitly invited onto a fireteam.

While the Destiny 2 crossplay beta is still under wraps, the game has a feature known as the cross-generation multiplayer. This means that guardians on PS4 and the PS5 will be able to play together. The same goes for guardians on different variants on Xbox as well.