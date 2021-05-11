When is Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer releasing? Release time, server status, and more details

Bungie Inc. recently released the Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer update on May 11th, 2021. Fans are eager to know what lies ahead in Destiny 2 Season 14 as previous leaks have revealed numerous new elements coming to the game.
The server downtime for Destiny 2 Season 14 has already begun and guardians can expect the weekly reset to go live shortly.
Popular content creators have provided ample hints about all the new elements coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer.
The publishers took to social media to inform players that the update will commence at 9:45 AM PDT (16:45 UTC). Players can expect to explore the narrative with Vex and Vanguard this season.
Bungie Inc. uploaded an official post on Twitter informing players about the update, and it had a schedule for patch notes and downtime.
In light of this recent announcement, this article will highlight when all these new elements are coming to Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. At the same time, it will discuss some of the most prominent changes that are coming to the game in Season 9.
Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer - Release time, server status, new exotics, Override activity, and more
The latest Season 9 update for Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer releases at 10 AM PDT. Bungie Inc's Twitter post revealed that players across all platforms will be able to access the game by 11 AM PDT.
The servers went down at 9:45 AM PDT, and players were anxious to find out all the new elements coming to the game. In terms of content, some new weapons and activities are coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. At the same time, the publishers are bringing around 20-30 legendary weapons to Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer.
A new exotic Stasis Sidearm is coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer and it is called Cryosthesia 77k. To acquire this weapon, players either have to purchase the season pass and or rank up to level 35 in the free pass.
The weapon was featured in the seasonal trailer and fans kept wondering what kind of impact this would have on the meta. The weapon is a gift from Mithrax, otherwise known as the Splicer. This weapon will also have an exotic perk, (Stasis Shot) which is the icing on the cake for Destiny 2 players.
The publishers also revealed that two new activities/missions are coming to Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. The new six-player activity is going to be called Override, while the new pinnacle mission is known as Expunge.
Players can expect to obtain most of the legendary weapons from these new activities.
As far as the narrative goes, the Vanguard vs. Vex plot will be explored this season.The power struggle between these two groups will probably lead to major changes in the plot. However, players will have to find out for themselves when the servers go live.
The detailed patch notes for Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer have all the changes coming to the game. Guardians can find all the details when the official patch notes are out.