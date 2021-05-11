When is Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer releasing? Release time, server status, and more details

Bungie Inc. recently released the Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer update on May 11th, 2021. Fans are eager to know what lies ahead in Destiny 2 Season 14 as previous leaks have revealed numerous new elements coming to the game.

Tomorrow (May 11) at 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 3.2.0.



Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: https://t.co/48Mjp1uuz7 — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 10, 2021

The server downtime for Destiny 2 Season 14 has already begun and guardians can expect the weekly reset to go live shortly.

Popular content creators have provided ample hints about all the new elements coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer.

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer



Weekly Reset is LIVE! (5/11/21)



🌑Season of the Splicer is LIVE!



🌑Override: Europa!



🌑NEW Stasis Aspect Quests



🌑Nightfall: The Ordeal - The Glassway



🌑Weekly Crucible Playlist: Team Scorched



Week 1 of Season 14 Begins NOW!#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/5ikSoqFuNq — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) May 11, 2021

The publishers took to social media to inform players that the update will commence at 9:45 AM PDT (16:45 UTC). Players can expect to explore the narrative with Vex and Vanguard this season.

Bungie Inc. uploaded an official post on Twitter informing players about the update, and it had a schedule for patch notes and downtime.

In light of this recent announcement, this article will highlight when all these new elements are coming to Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. At the same time, it will discuss some of the most prominent changes that are coming to the game in Season 9.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer - Release time, server status, new exotics, Override activity, and more

The latest Season 9 update for Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer releases at 10 AM PDT. Bungie Inc's Twitter post revealed that players across all platforms will be able to access the game by 11 AM PDT.

Destiny 2 - Season 14.

played quite a lot this time, and i actually really enjoyed these 3 months.

i got Dead Man's Tale on my birthday and now it's my favourite gun. pic.twitter.com/mKgTXwPjb9 — YANA | Commissions Open (@YANASaysHi) May 10, 2021

The servers went down at 9:45 AM PDT, and players were anxious to find out all the new elements coming to the game. In terms of content, some new weapons and activities are coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. At the same time, the publishers are bringing around 20-30 legendary weapons to Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer.

(Bungie spelled their weapon wrong in their tweet, also, I'm still waiting for a Destiny 2 youtuber to pronounce "cryosthesia" correctly) pic.twitter.com/PhL2wcmV9N — Kazza (@Geiv_Official) May 6, 2021

A new exotic Stasis Sidearm is coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer and it is called Cryosthesia 77k. To acquire this weapon, players either have to purchase the season pass and or rank up to level 35 in the free pass.

Crash the simulation.



Season of the Splicer is here.



🌃 https://t.co/MmXj92M0SQ pic.twitter.com/3ENAIMrjZc — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 11, 2021

The weapon was featured in the seasonal trailer and fans kept wondering what kind of impact this would have on the meta. The weapon is a gift from Mithrax, otherwise known as the Splicer. This weapon will also have an exotic perk, (Stasis Shot) which is the icing on the cake for Destiny 2 players.

Mithrax, Kell of the House of Light, and a Sacred Splicer.



An unlikely ally who holds the key to combating the Vex.



🌃 https://t.co/MmXj92M0SQ pic.twitter.com/sKUCcf2qvd — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 10, 2021

The publishers also revealed that two new activities/missions are coming to Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. The new six-player activity is going to be called Override, while the new pinnacle mission is known as Expunge.

Players can expect to obtain most of the legendary weapons from these new activities.

Crash the Vex network with new Legendary weapons.



Find the perfect weapon, the perfect roll, and bring an end to this endless night.



🌃 https://t.co/MmXj92M0SQ pic.twitter.com/osfUhaMTwL — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 7, 2021

As far as the narrative goes, the Vanguard vs. Vex plot will be explored this season.The power struggle between these two groups will probably lead to major changes in the plot. However, players will have to find out for themselves when the servers go live.

The detailed patch notes for Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer have all the changes coming to the game. Guardians can find all the details when the official patch notes are out.