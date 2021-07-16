Top 5 weapons that can replace Anarchy in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 and its most powerful heavy weapon to date, Anarchy, will be getting a guaranteed nerf from next season. Anarchy is an exotic raid grenade launcher that can be acquired from the Monument to Lost Lights or the Exotic Archive in the Tower.

Bungie has announced the heavy capabilities this powerful exotic grenade launcher has carried over the past few years. Anarchy can shoot an arc projectile that sticks to enemies and deals damage over time without the Guardian having to do any extra work.

Being a raid exotic, this weapon was bound to have some unique perk that would separate it from the rest of the exotic weapons in the game. But that separation was too powerful for Bungie. That's why they confirmed Anarchy would be undergoing a nerf.

Without disclosing too much, Bungie only announced how Anarchy will be changing with its perks, which will further make it a jack-of-all-trades rather than a separate entity.

The top 5 weapons in Destiny 2 that can replace Anarchy are listed below:

1) Witherhoard

Witherhoard is an exotic kinetic grenade launcher that acts much like Anarchy's projectiles. It shoots up a Taken-infused projectile, which, upon making contact with the surface, spreads across a particular area of the field. Shooting this directly onto an enemy will damage the target continuously over a short period.

Destiny 2's Witherhoard (Image via Bungie)

Since Witherhoard utilizes special ammo and sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory, it is the only kinetic exotic grenade launcher in the game.

If applied to the weapon, a catalyst will further increase the handling to the max, simultaneously adding a perk that reloads the weapon from its reserves while holstered. Having a fairly similar playstyle, along with modifications to increase reload speed, Witherhoard can be a massive replacement for boss damage and clearing ads at the same time.

4) Legendary rocket launchers

Rocket launchers in Destiny 2 come with a lot of perks. But among the 50 other perks to choose from, two stand out the most when it comes to dealing a lot of damage to the elite or boss enemies within a short time.

Destiny 2's Hezen Vengeance (Image via Bungie)

Rocket launchers can come in many shapes and sizes that drop from literally every activity in the game. However, what's important for this weapon type is not how it looks but what perks it comes with.

The best perks in a legendary rocket launcher include the Hard Launch barrel and Maximum Velocity Rounds in the magazine for maximum projectile velocity. The Auto-loading Holster perk to keep the magazine ever-ready along with Vorpal Weapon for additional damage to bosses is also necessary.

3) Legendary power grenade launchers

Much like the rocket launchers in Destiny 2, during the time of Anarchy's glory, legendary power grenade launchers also lost their touch from the entire meta.

With more than 60 perks to choose from, there are certain roles for a power grenade launcher that make it one of the most powerful weapons against bosses.

Destiny 2's Interference VI (Image via Bungie)

The perks that stand out the most for one of these powerful grenade launchers include Confined Launch for barrel and Spike Grenades for the magazine, which increase damage to direct hits.

Another is the Auto-loading Holster for easy reloads by switching the weapon alongside Full Court, which increases damage with the amount of distance traveled before exploding.

4) Legendary special grenade launchers

Since the sunset of Mountaintop, the Destiny 2 community has been searching for a grenade launcher that utilizes special ammo that can be replaced.

With none of the weapon types coming close, however, there are a few exceptions that deal a massive amount of damage to bosses with just a single hit along with the right perks.

Season 13, or Season of the Chosen, has introduced a special grenade launcher as their ritual weapon. This happened alongside Season of the Splicer, which introduced the Guardians to Ignition Code.

Destiny 2's Ignition Code (Image via Bungie)

The best perks for a legendary special grenade launcher to deal maximum DPS to bosses are: Slideshot for maximum reload uptime and Vorpal Weapon for maximum damage to bosses.

5) Deathbringer

Deathbringer is an exotic void rocket launcher in Destiny 2 that can be acquired by completing the quest called, "Choir of the Damned" on the moon. This is an exotic rocket launcher that is essential in PvE activities for sustained boss damage even without the nerfed Anarchy.

Destiny 2's Deathbringer (Image via Bungie)

The intrinsic perk of Deathbringer is called "The Dark Descent". This perk will increase the amount of damage dealt, with the distance traveled by the void orbs.

This can deal an insane amount of void damage to bosses, or can clear a large number of enemies in a very short time in Destiny 2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer

