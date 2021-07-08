All of the changes in Destiny 2 from the upcoming Season 15

Destiny 2 is a heavy life service game with over 100,000 concurrent players playing at a single time. With over 15 activities to do each season varying from PvE to PvP, countless weapons and armor are being used and tested every minute of each day. To balance everything in just the right way, Bungie tends to patch many things by either buffing up a weapon or nerfing it.

The entire community surrounding Destiny 2 has sat through drastic changes in gears before. So it's no surprise that if Bungie decides to change a few things, it will be ahead of a brand new season.

Changes taking place from Season 15 in Destiny 2

1) Fusion Rifles

Fusion Rifles sits in a peculiar spot within the Guardian's armory in Destiny 2. Ranging from legendary rarity to exotics, these types of weapons can hardly be seen by anyone in both PvE and PvP. But thankfully, some of the unique perks in the game are exclusive to fusion rifles, which makes it very decent firepower against bosses, mini-bosses, and elite enemies.

Destiny 2 Legendary Fusion rifle Exile's curse(image source via Bungie)

Bungie has decided to do a large and complete rework on Destiny 2's Fusion Rifles. The rework will come along with changes to Fusion rifle perks, alongside custom tuning to the weapon type.

2) Breech Grenade Launchers

Breech Grenade Launchers are the archetype that fires a single projectile and reloads the entire chamber. This weapon type sits in both the Kinetic and Energy slots of the inventory using special ammo. The only exception being the "Fighting Lion" grenade Launcher that uses the primary ammo.

After the sunset of Destiny 2's most used weapon of all time, "The Mountaintop," Bungie had to quickly adjust the balance after a heavy backlash from the community.

Although there hasn't been a weapon of that caliber to rival "The Mountaintop," Bungie has released quite a few grenade launchers that require a little extra work and don't deal as much damage.

Destiny 2 Legendary weapon Martyr's Retribution (image source via Bungie)

Bungie has been looking to increase the usage of special ammo in Destiny 2 for quite some time now. They have stated how they think these grenade launchers have a lot of potential.

They have further stated that the changes made will focus more on cleaning targets related to tweaks in damage or perks.

3) Scout Rifles and Hand Cannons in PvE

Scout Rifles and Hand Cannons have always received love from the PvP activities in Destiny 2. With a high fire rate and range, it takes only three precision shots to kill an opposing guardian with each of these weapon types.

However, there have been numerous complaints from the community about these weapons being weak in the endgame PvE activities. With so many hand cannons and scout rifles to choose from, there really aren't many options when it comes to high-end PvE missions.

Destiny 2 legendary weapon The night watch (image source via Bungie)

With feedback from the Destiny 2 community, Bungie will look to add changes that make the killing of minor bosses and additional enemies slightly easier in any endgame content.

4) Machine Guns in PvE

There hasn't been enough clarification from Bungie about the kind of changes implemented in this weapon type. Except they have addressed the nature of the weapons at present as "not being able to fill in their roles in PvE as intended."

Destiny 2 exotic weapon Xenophage (image source via Bungie)

Main rolls for a machine gun in an inventory focuses on clearing ads and dealing damage to bosses. Except for Xenophage, there hasn't been any Machine Gun that shines in dealing damage to bosses. So we can only expect Bungie to add perks or machine guns to Destiny 2 that focus on dealing more boss damage.

5) Special Ammunition economy in Destiny 2

Armor modifications have already helped the Guardians tweak the drop rates of special and heavy ammo for a specific weapon.

Each weapon needs its respective mod equipped in a headpiece of any guardian class to get an increased amount of special ammo by killing enemies.

However, Bungie has decided to make changes that reduce the number of special ammo drops each guardian can get. Whether this changes according to armor modifications or not is still unclear.

6) Anarchy

Anarchy needs no introduction. It is the most used weapon when it comes to killing bosses in any PvE activity. However, with the ridiculous amount of damage per tick to each enemy, Bungie has finally decided to make some changes to Anarchy in Destiny 2. It is yet to be seen how well this particular change sits with the community.

Destiny 2 Exotic weapon Anarchy (Source via Bungie)

Bungie has stated that the Anarchy has been a powerhouse for killing enemies and bosses for far too long. So the changes will be along the lines of making it less great for just a couple of perks instead of making it a jack-of-all-trades grenade launcher.

Edited by Srijan Sen