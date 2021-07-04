All of Destiny 2's nerfs and buffs coming on July 6th 

The upcoming week of Season of the Splicer is going to be the busiest week yet of Season 14 in Destiny 2. With massive changes to shotguns and Scout rifles, Bungie is eyeing to balance the use of certain weapons in the crucible, here are all the changes the guardians have to face from July 6th onwards:

Next week weapon changes in Destiny 2 (July 6th)

Shotguns:

Aggressive shotguns are at the pinnacle of high damage output when it comes to PvP. Close Range Primary Weapons tend to fall short against aggressive shotguns, so Bungie decided to decrease the margin for error when it comes to special weapons.

Aggressive shotguns will be getting more pallet spread.

Cone angle of each aggressive shotgun will increase from 4.0 to 4.25 degrees.

Damage fall-off of each aggressive shotgun is reduced by minimum of 2m

Damage fall-off of each aggressive shotgun is reduced by maximum of 2m.

Destiny 2 Trails of Osiris weapon Astral Horizon (Img source via bungie)

With the above changes, Bungie wants Guardians to have a slight chance against those with an aggressive shotgun. That is exactly why they're applying a slight range of nerf on the shotguns in order for guardians to approach a more 2-shot play rather than one-shot.

120 RPM Hand Cannons:

Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 with 120 RPMs tend to have the maximum range in the game. Pairing this with the rampage perk will gradually two-shot anyone on PVPs.

Destiny 2 Trails of Osiris weapon Igneous Hammer(img source via bungie)

The 120RPM hand cannons were adjusted with the Season of the Splicer, but since the changes didn't make much of a difference, Bungie decided to make the following alterations to make it more balanced against other ranged weapons such as Pulse rifles, Scout rifles, Adaptive hand cannons, and Auto rifles:

Reduced precision damage multiplier from 1.8 to 1.6, preventing a 10% damage bonus from allowing two-tapping in PVP.

Reduced aim-assist minimum fall-off distance by 1-2m depending on the range stat.

Reduced damage minimum fall-off distance by 1m.

Dead Man's Tale:

Dead Man's Tale is the strongest scout rifle in the game with the insane damage fall-off 70m and incredibly high aim assist both with a controller, and mouse and keyboard.

Destiny 2 Exotic scout rifle Dead man's Tale (image source bungie inc.)

Killing enemies with 3 shots at maximum range, Bungie is finally tweaking some changes to the Wild West-themed kinetic exotic scout rifle.

Removed hip-fire damage fall-off scalar (was 1.8x to match zoom).

Aim assist cone angle hip scalar reduced from 1.5 to 1.2.

Damage fall-off on hip fire is speculated to reduce from 70m to 50m.

One thing to note here is that Bungie isn't making any changes to the rate-of-fire in Dead Man's Tale. They're only decreasing the damage fall-off so that the Guardians in PVP cannot cross-map each other.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul