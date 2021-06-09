Destiny 2: Riiswalker shotgun review; the good and the bad

Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer brought a handful of new weapons for guardians to test out in PVE and PVP settings. One, in particular, that has caught the eye of many players is the game's latest kinetic shotgun, Riiswalker.

Many of Destiny 2's recent weapons have hit the spot for players in terms of damage, viability, and decent rolls. The Riiswalker seems to have mixed results with the playerbase. Most of those who dislike the weapon complain about the cost of obtaining it.

Destiny 2's Riiswalker review

If players can dish out enough tokens, the Riiswalker can be picked up from Iron Banner match engrams in addition to the quest given by Lord Saladin. It's a lightweight frame kinetic shotgun that has the potential to punch holes through enemy lines.

As with lightweight frame shotguns, it grants players more mobility but has a reduced one-shot kill range of about 7 meters. The increased fire rate gives players ample opportunity to clean up messes with decent ammo reserves.

Image via YouTube

Riiswalker comes with a deep pool of perks that can be rolled, the best of which include Full Choke, Assault Mag and Quickdraw. Players can't go wrong with the fourth column of perks as they are all relatively equal in terms of power.

The new Iron Banner shotgun, Riiswalker, is everything I could have ever asked for from a Lightweight shotgun. And, it has one killer perk that makes it shine above all else.https://t.co/jvLL1ubVCL pic.twitter.com/7UGItZrtUo — Ascendant Nomad (@AscendantNomad) June 8, 2021

Some players have claimed that Destiny 2's Riiswalker is one of the best shotguns they've held in a while. Others, however, state that the time and effort it takes to obtain the Riiswalker outweighs the gun's power by far.

Destiny 2's token system has caused issues for players in the past, giving them poor results for high amounts of resources spent. Even when some find a Riiswalker, the perk rolls that come with it are labeled as terrible and not worth it.

700+ tokens for a single Riiswalker that was terrible. When are we gonna get a rework for token based systems like Iron Banner and Trials where we can spend x amount of tokens for a randomly rolled weapon/armour piece of our choice instead of this slot machine rubbish? — Jedd (@Jeddi147) June 9, 2021

It seems to be hit or miss with Destiny 2's newest lightweight frame shotgun, leaving some happy with its performance and others disappointed. The grind and tokens spent to obtain one have been the limiting factor behind its approval rate.

1,300 ib tokens for ONE RIISWALKER.

I am beyond disappointed — Jared (@Ya_Boi_Jareddd) June 9, 2021

The Iron Banner's Riiswalker seems to pack quite the punch and lets players sprint around one-tapping opponents in a flash. The downside to this Destiny 2 shotgun lies within the requirements and hurdles it takes to obtain one.

The current meta in Destiny 2 seems to support this lightweight frame shotgun as it's able to keep up with other power hitters. Even though Riiswalker's mixed results leave some frustrated, it appears to be a viable weapon in the Season of the Splicer.

Also Read: Destiny 2: Stasis subclasses and effects

Edited by Gautham Balaji