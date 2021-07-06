Top 5 most used Legendary weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen

Destiny 2 Season 13 or Season of the Chosen was the season prior to the ongoing season. Alongside the season came new activities, seasonal challenges, and seasonal activities.

Guardians all over the system were busier than ever farming new weapons, Exps for power bonus and brand new armors.

Here are the Top 5 Most-Used Legendary Weapons in Season of the Chosen of Destiny 2.

5) Fallen Gullotine

Fallen Gullotine in Destiny 2 is a void sword that sits in the power section of the inventory. From dealing boss damage to clearing ads, this sword can be used to slash single enemies in chains or multiple enemies within an area.

Fallen Gullotine was introduced in the Season of the Arrivals.

.Destiny 2 legendary sword Fallen Gullotine (image via bungie)

Fallen Gullotine comes with the God Roll of:

Jagged Edge: 10 impact

Balanced Guard: 50 Defence, 50 Stabilty and 50 Efficiency

Relentless Strikes: Three strikes grants sword Ammo

Whirlwind Blade: Dealing damage with the weapon increases the weapon's damage for a short duration

4) First In, Last out

First In, Last Out in Destiny 2 is an arc precision frame shotgun that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. This shotgun is the secondary option for primary boss damage when it comes to non-power weapons.

First In, Last Out was introduced in the Season of Arrivals.

Destiny 2 legendary weapon First in, Last out (image via bungie)

First In, Last out comes with the God Roll of:

Hammer-Forged Rifling: Increases Range

Assault Mag: Increases stability and RPM

Auto-Loading Holster: The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time.

Vorpal Weapon: Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active.

3) Extraordinary Rendition

Extraordinary Rendition in Destiny 2 is a kinetic Aggressive frame sub machine gun. Along with the Frenzy perk, the sub-machine gun can shred through adds and elite enemies like bread and butter.

Extraordinary Rendition was introduced in the Season of the Chosen.

Destiny 2 Season of chosen weapon Extraordinary Rendition (image via bungie)

Extraordinary Rendition comes with the God Roll of:

Corkscrew Rifling: Increases range and stability along with handling speed

Alloy Magazine: Faster reload when the magazine is empty.

Overflow: Picking up a special of Heavy ammo reload the weapon from beyond its capacity

Frenzy: Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat.

2) Ikelos_SMG_v1.0.2

Ikelos SMG of Destiny 2 is an aggressive frame arc sub machine gun that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. This weapon can be used in various ways as there can be more than one type of God roll for it, ranging from ad clearing with the Global Reach modification, to melting elite enemies and bosses.

Destiny 2 weapon Ikelos smg 1.0.2 (image source via bungie)

Ikelos_SMG_v1.0.2 add clearing God Roll:

Global reach modification in any of the armor piece

Corkscrew Rifling which increases range and stability

Tactical Mag increases stability, reload speed and Magazine size

Threat Detector increasing stability, reload speed and handling of weapon when enemies are in close proximity.

Surrounded grants the weapon bonus damage when there are three or more enemies in close range.

1) Heritage

Heritage is a precision frame kinetic shotgun. This weapon is one of the most damage-dealing gears in the game when it comes to non-heavy weapons.

Pairing with First In, Last out, along with the correct roles, Heritage was the go-to weapon in Season of the Chosen for dealing damage to bosses and elite enemies.

Destiny 2 weapon Heritage (image source via bungie)

Heritage comes with the God roll:

Smallbore which increases Range and Stability

Accurized Rounds increases Range

Reconstruction reloads the weapons over time up to double capacity

Recombination grants bonus damage to the weapon after elemental kills.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer

