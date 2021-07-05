Top 5 PvE weapons of Destiny 2 Beyond Light 

Destiny 2's most recent expansion, titled Beyond Light, introduced the Guardians with various weapons that shine throughout both PvE and PvP.

While some weapons stand out for clearing adds, others stand out solely for dealing huge amounts of damage to Elite Enemies and Bosses.

But these are the best PvE weapons introduced in the Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion to deal with all threat

5) Hung Jury SR-4

Hung Jury SR-4 in Destiny 2 is a precision frame 180 RPM Kinetic Legendary Scout rifle. It is a weapon from Destiny 1 reintroduced in Destiny 2 as the guardians are looking for more variety among ranged weapons.

Destiny 2 legendary weapon Hung jury sr4 (image source via Bungie)

Hung Jury SR-4 can be a very deadly scout rifle in PvE with the right perks. The recommended perks for this scout rifle to work to its fullest capability are Smallbore for Barrel, Tactical Mag for the magazine, Rapid Hit, and Explosive Payload.

Among the perks, the Smallbore Barrel provides 7 range and 7 stability. Tactical Mag provides 5 stability, 10 reload speed, and 10 magazine size, with the Rapid Hit perk, increasing stability and reload speed with each precision hit, and Explosive payload with extra AOE damage to any nearby enemies.

Hung Jury SR-4 can be acquired by completing Nightfall strikes on any difficulty.

4) Extraordinary Rendition

Extraordinary Rendition in Destiny 2 is an Aggressive frame 750 RPM Kinetic Legendary Sub-Machine Gun. The weapon was introduced in Season of the Chosen, and ever since sunsetting the fan-favorite The Recluse, Guardians have been looking for something to replace the perk "Master of Arms."

Destiny 2 Extraordinary Rendition (image source via Bungie)

With a new perk called "Frenzy" getting introduced in the same season, Extraordinary Rendition getting paired with Frenzy was exactly what the Guardians were looking for. The recommended perks for this sub-machine gun to work with its full capability are Corkscrew Rifling, Appended Mag, Overflow, and Frenzy.

Among the perks, Corkscrew Rifling provides 5 range, 5 handlings, and 5 stability. The appended mag provides 20 magazine size, along with Overflow perk, which reloads the weapon beyond its capacity after picking up heavy or special ammo. Finally, the Frenzy perk grants the weapon an extra boost to damage, reload speed, and handling after a certain period of time in combat.

Extraordinary Rendition can be acquired from Battleground Playlists or Season of the Chosen focused engrams.

3) The Lament

The Lament in Destiny 2 is an exotic solar sword that sits in the power slot of the inventory.

Destiny 2 The Lament (image source via Bungie)

Lament, being the only exotic weapon on this list, has an intrinsic perk called "Banshee's Wail," which increases the damage and shield piercing to all attacks once held to rev the blade.

Being an exotic weapon means the perks are fixed in the weapon, namely Jagged edge, Enduring guard, Tireless blade, and Revved consumption. The last perk being the most noticeable out of the four as it heals the wielder with every damage dealt to enemies. Revved attacks also grant more stacks of Banshee's Wail dealing additional damage.

The Lament can be acquired by completing a questline from Banshee-44 in the Tower called "The Lament."

2) Salvager's Salvo

Salvager's Salvo in Destiny 2 is a lightweight frame 90 RPM energy arc grenade launcher. It uses special ammo and projectiles to explode only on direct impact to enemies and bounces off surfaces if missed.

Destiny 2 Salvager's Salvo (image via Bungie)

Being the ritual weapon of Season of the Chosen, the fixed curated perks of the weapon are Quick Launch, Spike Grenades, Ambitious Assassin or Demolitionist, along with Vorpal weapon and Chain Reaction.

Quick Launch provides the weapon with 15 handlings and 10 velocities, along with Spike Grenades, which provides 10 stability and increased damage to the direct impact on enemies.

Among the last four perks, Ambitious Assassin goes well along with Chain Reaction as the latter creates an elemental explosion that leads to multi-kills. Ambitious Assassin follows it with an overflow of magazines based on the number of multiple kills made beforehand.

Demolitionists provide grenade energy with each kill made with the weapon, alongside Vorpal dealing additional damage to bosses.

Salvager's Salvo can be acquired by completing the questline "Messy Business" from Banshee-44 in the Tower.

1) Heritage

Heritage in Destiny 2 is a Precision frame 65 RPM kinetic slug shotgun.

Destiny 2 Heritage (image source via Bungie)

Heritage itself packs a lot of punches even with the average perks since it is a slug shotgun. But with the right perks and a few tweaks in combination, Heritage can deal an insane amount of damage to bosses.

The best perks to go for this weapon are Smallbore, Appended Mag, Reconstruction, and Recombination.

Smallbore provides 7 range and 7 stability. Appended Mag increases the magazine's size by 20. Reconstruction reloads this weapon overtime over double capacity with Recombination dealing extra damage after an elemental final blow.

The best way to deal damage with this perk is to switch between an energy weapon and Heritage right after an elemental kill.

