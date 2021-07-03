Best Exotics To Acquire From The Exotic Archive in Destiny 2: Monument to Lost Lights

With the vaulting of many locations and raids from Season 12, plenty of Destiny 2 exotics have been out of reach from core activities since then.

However, after the Exotic Archive got added with the Beyond Light expansion, Guardians now have a chance to get all the vaulted exotics. But each one comes with a price.

Monument to Lost Lights or Destiny 2’s exotic archive can be accessed from The Courtyard located in the Tower.

Here are the best exotics to acquire from the Destiny 2 Monument to Lost Lights:

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

10. Lumina

Lumina is a 140 RPM kinetic exotic hand cannon that can be acquired from Destiny 2’s exotic archive.

Destiny 2 Exotic weapon: Lumina(Image source via bungie)

Lumina comes with a perk called “Blessing in the sky” which goes hand in hand with the gun’s exotic perk “Noble Rounds”.

The exotic perk “Noble Rounds” states:

Kills with this weapon leaves behind Remnants. Absorbing a Remnant converts your next hip-fired shot into an ally-seeking

Noble Round partially refills the magazine.

The perk “Blessing in the sky” grants the user and its ally bonus damage and healing after using a Noble Round.

Catalyst of Lumina can be acquired from finishing playlist strikes and grants two “Noble Round” after each kill.

Lumine requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Baryon Bough, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

9. Legend of Acrius

Legend of Acrius is a 55 RPM arc exotic Shotgun that can be acquired from Destiny 2’s exotic archive.

EDestiny 2 exotic weapon: Legend of Acrius (Image via bungie inc.)

Legend of Acrius comes with a perk called “Long March” which grants detection of enemies on the radar from far away. Its exotic perk is known as “Shock Blast” which states:

This weapon fires blasts of high-damage Arc energy that over penetrates enemies

The catalyst of Legend of Acrius can be acquired from Nightfall strikes on any difficulty. Catalyst grants Increased Magazine for the shotgun along with a kill tracker.

Legend of Acrius requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 150,000 Glimmer, 240 Spoils of Conquest, and 2 Ascendant Shard.

8. Sleeper Stimulant

Sleeper Stimulant is a 1024 charge-time solar exotic linear fusion rifle that can be acquired from Destiny 2’s exotic archive.

Destiny 2: exotic weapon sleeper stimulant (Image source via bungie inc.)

Sleeper Stimulant comes with an intrinsic perk called “Dornröschen” which states:

The weapon’s laser over penetrates enemies and refracts off hard surfaces

Adding to this, any refracted laser can kill the weapon’s user if contacted.

The catalyst for Sleeper Stimulant can be acquired from Nightfall strikes on any difficulties. After applying, it will grant players exactly half of the initial charge time and slightly decrease the impact damage. Additionally, it also increases the weapon’s ammo reserves.

Sleeper Stimulant requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Baryon Bough, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

7. The Fourth Horseman

The Fourth Horseman is a 360 RPM arc shotgun that can be acquired from Destiny 2’s exotic archive.

Destiny 2 Exotic weapon: The fourth Horsemen(Image source via Bungie inc)

The Fourth Horseman comes with the perk “Broadside” where each successive shot deals more damage and more spread. The exotic perk is known as “Thunderer” states:

This weapon’s rate of fire has increased significantly, and fires full auto

The catalyst for The Fourth Horseman can be acquired from a lost sector at Legend or Master Difficulty. It grants increased reload speed to the weapon and additional rounds to the magazine.

The Fourth Horseman requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Dusklight Shard, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

6. Tarrabah

Tarrabah is a 750 RPM solar exotic submachine gun that can be acquired from Destiny 2’s exotic archive.

Destiny 2 Exotic Weapon: Tarrabah

Tarrabah comes with the perk “Bottomless Appetite” that goes hand in hand with the weapon’s exotic perk “Ravenous Beast”.

The exotic perk “Ravenous Beast” states:

This weapon stores power when dealing or receiving damage. Press Reload: Unleashes the beast when full

Tarrabah’s perk “Bottomless Appetite” increases the duration of “Ravenous Beast” with continuous amounts of damage inflicted with the weapon.

Tarrabah requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 150,000 Glimmer, 240 Spoils of Conquest, and 2 Ascendant Shards.

5. Always on Time

Always on Time is the fastest sparrow in Destiny 2. Acquiring this vehicle will grant Guardians faster access from one location on a map to another.

Destiny 2 Exotic sparrow: Always on time (Image source via Bungie inc.)

Additional perks include less aggressive enemies while riding this vehicle and a shorter cooldown between summonings.

Always on Time requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 150,000 Glimmer, 240 Spoils of Conquest and 2 Ascendant Shards.

4. Witherhoard

Witherhoard is a 90 RPM kinetic exotic grenade launcher that can be procured from the Destiny 2 exotic archive.

Destiny 2 exotic weapon The witherhoard(image source via bungie inc.0

Witherhoard comes with the perk “Break the Bank” which blights an area and deals damage to blighted targets over time. The exotic perk is known as “Primeval’s Torment,” which states:

Projectiles fired by this weapon blight the target or nearby area of impact

The catalyst of Tarabbah can be acquired by starting a questline called “The Bank Job” from Banshee-44 in the Tower. After applying the catalyst, it greatly increases the handling of the weapons and also reloads the it from its reserves once holstered.

Witherhoard requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 100,000 Glimmer, 150 Glacial Starwort, and 1 Ascendant shard.

3. Eriana’s Vow

Eriana’s Vow is a 90 RPM solar exotic hand cannon that can be acquired from the Destiny 2 exotic archive.

Destiny 2 Exotic weapon: Eriana's Vow(Image source via Bungie inc.)

Eriana’s Vow comes with the perk “Death at first glance” which deals bonus damage while aiming down sights and with the opening shot of the magazine. Bonus damage is reserved for additional precision hits and elemental shield strikes.

The exotic perk of Eriana’s Vow is known as “Looks can kill” which states:

This weapon fires special shield-piercing ammunition. It comes with a scope. Stong against Barrier champions

The catalyst of Eriana’s Vow can be procured by starting a questline called “The Vow” from Banshee-44 in the Tower. After applying the catalyst, it increases the magazine size of the weapon and reloads it from its reserves when holstered.

Eriana’s vow requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 100,000 Glimmer, 150 Helium Filaments, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

2. Izanagi’s Burden

Izanagi’s Burden is a 90 RPM kinetic exotic sniper rifle that can be acquired from the Destiny 2’s exotic archive.

Destiny 2 Exotic Weapon Izanagi's Burden(Image source via Bungie Inc.)

Izanagi’s Burden comes with an intrinsic perk called 'Honed Edge' which states:

Press reload to consume the magazine and load one round with additional range and damage

The catalyst of Izanagi’s Burden can be obtained from any playlist activity in the game. Once applied, it greatly increases the damage of “Honed edge” by consuming just four bullets.

Izanagi’s Burden requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 150,000 Glimmer, 250 Spinmetal Leaves, and 2 Ascendant shards.

1. Anarchy

Anarchy is a 150 RPM arc exotic grenade launcher that can be acquired from Destiny 2’s exotic archive.

Destiny 2 Exotic weapon Anarchy (image source via bungie Inc.)

Anarchy comes with an intrinsic perk called “arc traps” which states:

Grenades stick to surfaces and chain Arc bolts to other mines

These arc traps will keep damaging a single target or can be used on surfaces by chaining in an area alongside enemies to deal arc damage.

Anarchy requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 150,000 Glimmer, 240 Spoils of Conquest, and 2 Ascendant Shards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul