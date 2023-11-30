Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Grandmaster Nightfall: Release date, rewards, all Strikes, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has gone live without increasing the overall power cap for Guardians. For this reason, several endgame modes, such as the Trials of Osiris and Grandmaster Nightfall, will be pushed ahead of schedule. This article focuses on the latter, as running the most challenging PvE content in the game is necessary for the Adept loots.

Readers will find the release order of each Strike in the Grandmaster Nightfall pool for Season of the Wish below, alongside the possible weapons tied to each mission. Players with the Conqueror seal can gild it by completing all six Strikes this season. However, those without the seal will need to meet additional objectives.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Grandmaster Nightfall schedule

All six Grandmaster Strikes in Destiny 2 Season 23 (Image via Bungie)

The Nightfall pool in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has six missions, all wielding different modifiers and rewards. Aside from a few bonuses, Bungie has also brought in new Strikes in the current season, starting from Week 4.

The following list includes the release dates and the order of all six Strikes:

Week 4 (December 19 to 26, 2023): Lake of Shadows

Week 5 (December 26, 2023 to January 2, 2024): The Corrupted

Week 6 (January 2 to 9, 2024): Heist Battleground: Moon

Week 7 (January 9 to 16, 2024): PsiOps Battleground: Cosmodrome

Week 8 (January 16 to 23, 2024): Birthplace of the Vile.

Week 9 (January 23 to 30, 2024): Hypernet Current

The rotation will again start from Lake of Shadows in Week 10 and go to the Hypernet Current in the season's final week. The Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes might be staying until June 2024, giving players every chance to acquire the Adept rewards they choose.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Grandmaster Nightfall rewards

Uzume RR4 in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

All six Strikes mentioned above will have different weapons tied to their loot pool. While the names of the weapons have been confirmed, it remains to be seen which specific Strikes hold a particular weapon as a drop.

Here is a list of all weapons available in the Season of the Wish Nightfall loot pool:

Loaded Question Fusion Rifle

Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher

Undercurrent Arc Wave Framed Grenade Launcher

Warden's Law Hand Cannon

Uzume RR4 Adaptive Solar Sniper Rifle

Pre Astyanax IV Bow

This article section will be updated once each Nightfall reward tied to their respective Strike is confirmed.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Grandmaster Nightfall for Week 4

Lake of Shadows final boss in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Grandmaster Nightfall in Season 23 will start with the revamped Lake of Shadows. The once fan-favorite Strike has undergone changes involving enemy types and objectives.

Based on the previous run of Lake of Shadows in Season of Defiance, here is a list of modifiers:

Overcharged Machine Gun

Strand and Void Surge

Scorched Earth: Enemies will throw Grenades significantly more often.

Arc Threat: 25% increased incoming Arc damage from enemies.

Barrier and Unstoppable enemies.

The weapon tied to the Strike will be revealed at a later date.