Destiny 2 PvE builds tier list (2023)

Destiny 2's PvE section covers up almost 80% of the entire game, leading the community to create load-outs based on different encounters. With time, some of those builds fall victim to either powerful Exotic releases in new seasons or certain buffs to a class' subclass. A lot has changed with the launch of Lightfall, and PvE builds have started to top one another every season.

The following article lists every ongoing meta-defining build that has been famous among the player base in 2023. However, please note that the following ranks don't intend to deem a build useless, as every subclass and Exotic can provide to be useful by fulfilling a role. Players are always free to use any load-out they want.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Tier list for Destiny 2 PvE builds in 2023

Tier list for Destiny 2 PvE builds in 2023 (Image via Tier Maker)

Every build mentioned in the aforementioned tier list is based on 2023 and post-Lightfall changes. Some of these builds are based on how well they can perform overall, while some are based on their viability in specific encounters. Although the subclasses, aspects, and fragments are often enough, some build and thrive on Exotic armor pieces and weapons to perform well.

There are also factors of accessibility and investment, allowing everyone to gain the most utility with the least time invested in building.

SS tier:

Loreley Splendor Helm (Image via Destiny 2)

The SS section of this article includes builds that are considered to be must-haves in endgame content. From contest modifier Raids to Master Dungeons and Grandmaster Nightfall, players will use these three load-outs to get the best results out of their runs. The best Destiny 2 PvE builds in 2023 are as follows:

Solar Titan: Loreley Splendor Helm/Synthoceps with Sol Invictus and Roaring Flames Aspects.

Void Hunter: Omnioculus/Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotics.

Strand Warlock: Necrotic Grip Poison suspend with Osteo Striga.

Another Strand Warlock build can be classified as SS as well, including Swarmers Exotic, and Threadling Grenades.

S tier:

Fallen Sunstar (Image via Destiny 2)

S-tier Destiny 2 builds are recommended for endgame activities, although they might fail to perform in some challenging game modes. These builds either excel in clearing adds (trash mobs) or ensuring the survivability of allies. For example, builds such as Woven Mail Titan or Fallen Sunstar Warlock can be effective in Legendary modifiers but falls short in Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes.

Some of the builds in question here are as follows:

Arc Warlock: Fallen Sunstar with Ionic Trace build.

Arc Hunter: Liar's Handshake one-shot melee.

Strand Titan: Abeyant Leap with Woven Mail.

While players can still use these in Grandmaster activities, there are better builds that can make life easier for everyone in the endgame.

A tier:

Hunter Strand (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 builds in the A-tier of this list mean they have either lost their charm due to nerfs, or have been power crept as time went on. The builds in question here are as follows:

Strand Hunter: Sixth Coyote/Cyrtarachne's Facade.

Solar Warlock: Starfire Protocol.

The Starfire Protocol Warlock was once hailed as the greatest PvE build in the game. However, ever since its nerf, the community has moved on, currently making it only a fragment of what it was in the past.

B tier:

Solar Hunter (Image via Bungie)

The B-tier builds for Destiny 2 PvE includes load-outs that either need a buff or a strong Exotic armor piece. The builds in question include:

Void Warlock: Contraverse Hold/Nezarec's Sin

Solar Hunter: Celestial Nighthawk/Sealed Ahamkara Grasps/Assassin's Cowl/Caliban's Hand.

The lack of power in Solar Hunter builds, regardless of the presence of so many Exotics hints at a much-needed buff to the subclass.