All upcoming Strand Aspects and Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023) 

Following the trailer regarding Strand in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Bungie released a long blog post dedicated only to the upcoming subclass. Players worldwide can read the whole thing by clicking on this link. However, to summarize, the post talks about multiple Aspects, Fragments, buffs, debuffs, and more.

It is also worth noting that Bungie recently revealed a lot of information in an interview with PC Gamer, saying how the new subclass will be easier to acquire compared to Stasis in Beyond Light. Additionally, upon campaign completion, players will also receive a more complete version of Strand compared to Stasis.

The following article focuses on the upcoming abilities and multiple other things related to the new subclass for a single class.

Disclaimer: Notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Strand subclass in Destiny 2 Lightfall and everything you need to know

Like every subclass in the existing sandbox, the Strand's UI will be no different. The upcoming Darkness subclass will consist of a series of Fragments and Aspects, alongside a variety of Grenade, melee, and class abilities. Some of these have already been listed in a recent blog post titled "Inside Strand."

1) Warlock Broodweaver

Warlock ability (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie is trying to promote the Strand subclass for Warlocks to be along the lines of minion masters. The company also listed two of the upcoming Aspects for the Broodweaver, which are as follows:

Weaver’s Call : On Rift cast, the Warlock weaves three Threadling eggs, which hatch into Threadlings when they hit a surface. Any perched Threadlings are converted to additional eggs.

: On Rift cast, the Warlock weaves three Threadling eggs, which hatch into Threadlings when they hit a surface. Any perched Threadlings are converted to additional eggs. Mindspun Invocation: This Aspect improves several of the Warlock’s abilities.

The upcoming Grenade abilities within the Strand subclass for all classes are as follows:

Grapple : When you execute a grapple melee, the Warlock weaves three Threadling eggs from the target.

: When you execute a grapple melee, the Warlock weaves three Threadling eggs from the target. Threadling Grenade : You can consume your Threadling Grenade to generate a full complement of perched Threadlings.

: You can consume your Threadling Grenade to generate a full complement of perched Threadlings. Shackle Grenade: You can consume your Shackle Grenade to gain a buff, creating a suspending detonation on every kill.

Destiny 2 Warlock Broodweaver (Image via Bungie)

The super ability for Warlocks will be called Needlestorm, which has been teased to be summoning multiple Strand matters. These entities can then be manipulated by the class, which can also form multiple threadlings towards nearby enemies.

2) Hunter Threadrunner

Hunter Threadrunner (Image via Destiny 2)

Threadrunners will have a unique melee attack called Threaded Spike, which throws out a rope dart that can bounce between multiple enemies. This dart returns to the user, granting melee energy based on the number of enemies it went into contact with. Aspects of the Threadrunner Hunters are as follows:

Ensnaring Slam : While in the air, press the air-move input to slam downward, suspending all nearby enemies.

: While in the air, press the air-move input to slam downward, suspending all nearby enemies. Widow’s Silk: This Aspect grants an additional grenade charge. The Hunter’s grapple ability creates a persistent grapple Tangle when it latches, which fully refunds grenade energy when grappled to. Hunters can use this ability to set up chains of grapple points that their entire team can use, greatly enhancing their ability to quickly move around in combat and/or traverse the environment.

Hunter super (Image via Destiny 2)

The super ability for Hunters is called Silkstrike, which will spawn a long rope dart, allowing the class to perform both light and heavy attacks. A light attack can deal with a single enemy, while a heavy attack performs a 360-degrees swing, obliterating any enemy within the radius.

3) Titan Berserker

Titan Strand super (Image via Destiny 2)

The Aspects of Titans are as follows:

Into the Fray : Destroying a Tangle weaves Woven Mail unto the Titan and nearby allies. In addition to reducing damage taken, this Aspect also increases the Titan’s melee energy regeneration while wearing Woven Mail.

: Destroying a Tangle weaves Woven Mail unto the Titan and nearby allies. In addition to reducing damage taken, this Aspect also increases the Titan’s melee energy regeneration while wearing Woven Mail. Drengr’s Lash: When the Titan casts their class ability, the Titan will blast forward a powerful ripple in reality, suspending enemies that are caught in the shockwave’s path.

The super ability for Titans is called Bladefury, which will spawn dual-wielding blades. Some of the upcoming Destiny 2 Fragments in Lightfall will include:

Thread of Ascent: Activating your grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants increased weapon handling and airborne effectiveness for a short time.

Activating your grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants increased weapon handling and airborne effectiveness for a short time. Thread of Fury: Damaging targets with a Tangle grants melee energy.

Damaging targets with a Tangle grants melee energy. Thread of Finality: Finishers generate Threadlings.

Finishers generate Threadlings. Thread of Warding: Picking up an orb of power grants Woven Mail.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is all set to release on February 28, 2023, alongside the Raid on March 10.

