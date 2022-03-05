All Darkness Rifts location guide for Destiny 2 No Peeking triumph

Similar to the Splintered seal from Destiny 2 Beyond Light, Bungie has put in another triumph bound for the new location, the Throne World. It consists of numerous secret objectives and mysteries for everyone, which can either be solved at one time or every week.

The following article, however, will guide you through all the Darkness Rifts located across various parts of the Throne World. This is for the 'No Peeking' triumph, which requires completion to gain The Witch Queen seal, Gumshoe.

Players must first complete the Of Queens and Worms questline and acquire the Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher to begin the process.

No Peeking triumph Darkness Rifts location in Destiny 2 Throne World

1) Quagmire

Quagmire Darkness Rift (Image via Bungie)

Spawn at the default waypoint located within the Quagmire region and head towards the Florescent Canal. Keep to the right side of the map where you will see small Hive structures. The one in question here is located just on the right side of the main entrance to the Florescent Canal.

Location of Quagmire Darkness Rift on the map (Image via Bungie)

Simply shoot the Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher at your feet to get the "Worm Byproduct" buff and shoot the Rift with any one of your weapons.

2) Florescent Canal

Location of Florescent Canal Rift on the map (Image via Bungie)

Once you're in Florescent Canal, navigate to the rightmost corner of the map as shown in the picture above. When you have reached the front of the Hive structure, you will see the Darkness Rift located just behind it.

Darkness Rift in Florescent Canal (Image via Bungie)

Just like before, players must shoot at the ground with the Parasite Grenade Launcher to gain the buff before shooting at the Rift.

3) Court of Thorns

Court of Thorns Rift (Image via Destiny 2)

The Darkness Rift located within the Court of Thorns might be bugged currently, but can still be accessed with the right guess. Simply head over to the location and start shooting towards the area as shown in the image above. If your bullets are hit with an immune damage pop-up, the Darkness Rift is located there.

4) Sepulcher Lost Sector

Darkness Rift within Sepulcher (Image via Bungie)

Head over to the Sepulcher Lost Sector located in the Fluorescent Canal and defeat all enemies there until you get access to the end chest. The Darkness Rift will then spawn to your left, which can now be shot using the Parasite buff.

5) Queen Bailey

Darkness Rift located in Queen's Bailey (Image via Destiny 2)

Go to the Queen's Bailey region from Forescent Canal, and look to your left once you have entered the vicinity. The Darkness Rift can be located just on top of the two Hive Thrall statues.

Much like before, players must first get the Parasite buff and then shoot the Darkness Rift to progress the triumph.

6) Miasma

Darkness Rift at Miasma (Image via Destiny 2)

Head over to Miasma from the main Quagmire waypoint, and take a hard left to a huge door-like structure. You can either defeat all the enemies here or go straight to the Darkness Rift located behind the black structure on the right.

7) Metamorphosis Lost Sector

Darkness Rift within Metamorphosis (Image via Destiny 2)

Complete the Metamorphosis Lost Sector to get access to the end chest. From there, you will see a Hive elevator leading to the ceiling. Shoot the Parasite on your feet to get the buff, and then take the elevator to destroy the Rift located on top of the ceiling.

8) Extraction Lost Sector

Extraction Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Complete the Extraction Lost Sector located within the Quagmire to get access to the end chest. From there, you will see the Darkness Rift located opposite the chest on top of the doorway.

9) Temple of the Cunning

Temple of the Cunning (Image via Destiny 2)

Follow the main path to the Temple of Wrathful from the Quagmire until you meet a portal. Go through it and head straight until you find yourself in the main Scorn domain.

Darkness Rift location (Image via Destiny 2)

From there, take the first right from the two swinging lanterns. Go straight, and you will see the Darkness Rift in front of you.

10) Altar of Reflection

Altar of Reflection Rift (Image via Destiny 2)

Start the "Mirror" mission in The Witch Queen's main campaign and defeat the final Scorn boss. From there, access the green Mirror at the end of the road to get to the main area where the Rift is located.

Once you're near the main altar, head left to shoot the Darkness Rift located on top of the damp area.

Edited by Atul S