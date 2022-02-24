How to turn the Throneworld public event into Heroic in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen 

Like many other Destiny 2 locations, Throneworld has also brought in an array of public events for players to complete. While these activities are by no means difficult for solo players, each completion is essential for progressing any bounties and planetary reputations.

However, public events hold a few hidden mechanics that further make them Heroic variants of themselves. This spawns a single major boss or triggers a separate encounter to make the activity shorter.

Completing a public event in Heroic grants a bonus to the bounty progress and adds extra EXP to the vendor's reputation. The following article will guide you through different new public events and how to turn them into Heroic encounters.

Throneworld public event Heroic guide in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Ferry the Resonance Splinter

The Resonance Siphon (Image via Destiny 2)

Public events involving the Resonance Splinter can either be found on Quagmire or Miasma. To start things off, jump onto the Splinter as it starts moving. During this time, you will be able to see your progress with the extraction on the left side of your screen.

Typically, there will be a lot of Scorn enemies trying to prevent you from completing the objective. Destroy both the orbs within the orange dome to keep progressing in the public event.

Resonant Charge in the public event (Image via Bungie)

To make it Heroic, simply pick up the orange orbs known as the Resonant Charges that drop from the Scorn enemies and throw them at the Splinter. This process needs to be done as quickly as possible, as these charges tend to be despawned if not picked up.

Scorn boss at the end of the Heroic public event (Image via Bungie)

Once Heroics have been activated, move the Splinter to the last position and defeat the two extra Scorn bosses.

With Resonance Splinter being the only new public event in Throneworld, other activities include 'Witch's Ritual' from Titan and 'Stop the Ether Ritual' from Tangled Shore. Both of them follow the same mechanics of normal and Heroic from their previous planets.

Completing each public event in Heroics will grant everyone bonus progress on bounties and 130 Throneworld ranks.

