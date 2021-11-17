Where is the Wandering Bone Collector located in Destiny 2? 

Destiny 2 has over ten unique quests that lead the players towards exotic weapons. From hand cannons to heavy machine guns, Guardians have to overcome significant challenges to get their hands on one of these weapons.

However, the quest for the exotic rocket launcher is a rather tricky one, which involves the players in collecting "bones" scattered across the Moon. These objectives are part of the Symphony of Death questline, which provides a pretty concise description of the first two locations of the bones.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Destiny 2: Shadowkeep opens September 17.



The main issue lies with the third one, as Bungie did not provide a clear objective. It simply states: "Collect from a Wandering Bone Collector on the moon."

Wandering Bone Collector and two other bone locations in Destiny 2

The Bone Collector can be found at the Anchor of Light on the Moon. To start, Destiny 2 players will need to spawn at the waypoint of Sanctuary and head right. After that, the road is pretty much one-way until met with an intersection divided further into four routes. The Bone Collector can be found near this vicinity.

If players can't find it, waiting for two to three minutes will also help spawn the creature. The Bone Collector is a Hive Acolyte with a healthy yellow bar. It doesn't pack much armor itself, so players won't have a hard time killing it.

Everyone should now get the quest item known as "Bone Collector's Marrow," which will help progress the exotic quest for Deathbringer.

Wandering Bone Collector location (Image via Destiny 2)

While the step itself might look easy after completion, Bungie doesn't give any hints whatsoever about the area of the Bone Collector. However, the Destiny 2 community is quick to act in such cases, making it easier for fellow Guardians to complete their quests.

Apart from the Bone Collector's marrow, the other two objectives are relatively simple in comparison. The first bone can be acquired by completing a public event in the Hellmouth region, and the other is in K1 Revelations lost sector.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame "Sing them a lullaby of death and nothing more."



Deathbringer. It's all in the name. "Sing them a lullaby of death and nothing more."Deathbringer. It's all in the name. https://t.co/ba1ugPsh66

Deathbringer in Destiny 2 is an optimal heavy weapon after pairing it with a catalyst. With the return of Gjallarhorn closing in, it will be interesting to see if the void exotic rocket launcher from Shadowkeep holds any value at all.

