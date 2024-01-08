Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 9 to 16): PsiOps Battlegrounds Cosmodrome, bonus Trials ranks, Mayhem, and more 

Destiny 2 will be entering the second weekly reset of the year, as players are keeping themselves busy with seasonal activities and core contents in the game. After weeks of Dawning content, the community returns to the usual loop of completing challenges, seasonal story content, and more. This article will list everything that is coming in the upcoming weekly reset in Season of the Wish.

Weekly resets are a big deal for the primary gameplay loop, as one rotation usually means a complete change of rewards for certain activities, items from vendors, and a change in activities as well.

All upcoming content with Destiny 2 weekly reset in Season of the Wish (January 9 to 16)

Here is a short overview of all the activities in the coming reset of Season 23, followed by detailed pointers on each of them:

PsiOps Battlegrounds Cosmodrome Nightfall with Warden's Law

Control, Mayhem, and Elimination in Crucible Rotators

Root of Nightmares and Ghosts of the Deep in Raid and Dungeon Rotators

Operation Seraph Shield in Exotic Rotator

Bonus Trials ranks from completing Trials of Osiris matches

1) PsiOps Battlegrounds Cosmodrome Nightfall

PsiOps Battleground Cosmodrome (Image via Bungie)

The PsiOps Battlegrounds Cosmodrome in Destiny 2 is going to be the fourth Strike this season to enter the Grandmaster pool. Players worldwide can choose to run the mission in any difficulty they please, which will result in different rarities of weapon drops.

PsiOps Battlegrounds Cosmodrome will have the following modifiers:

Overcharged Shotgun

Stasis and Solar Surge

Martyr, where explorers will have more health.

Void Threat for incoming Void damage from enemies

Barrier and Unstoppable Champions

Here is a list of all the perks that can be found in the Warden's Law weapon, tied to the loot pool of this Nightfall:

Perpetual Motion, Enlightened Action, Fourth Time's the Charm, Moving Target, Snapshot Sights, and Discord.

Vorpal Weapon, Frenzy, Zen Moment, Rampage, Kill Clip, and Shot Swap.

2) Crucible game modes

Destiny 2 Mayhem (Image via Bungie)

Control, Mayhem, and Elimination are going to be the weekly featured game modes in the Crucible section. The Control has been the longest-running core game mode in PvP, where players need to defeat opponents and collect points. Mayhem, as the name suggests, takes a more chaotic approach, allowing for a faster regeneration of Guardian's super abilities in Destiny 2.

Everyone can launch either of these game modes and collect Crucible ranks for Engrams.

3) Root of Nightmares and Ghosts of the Deep

Root of Nightmares in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Both Root of Nightmares and Ghosts of the Deep will become available in their respective rotators. Hence, players will get access to the Master versions of these activities as well, alongside farmable encounters for Legendary weapons, armor pieces, and the Exotic.

4) Bonus Trials ranks

Saint-14 (Image via Bungie)

Completing each Trials of Osiris match in Destiny 2 from January 12 to 16 will grant bonus ranks. Typically, winning a match will drop even more points, which will multiply based on activity streak. Accumulating Trials ranks will reward players with Engram, used to focus on exclusive weapons and armor from Saint-14.