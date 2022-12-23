5 best Rocket Launchers for Destiny 2 PvE (ranked) 

Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 quite often live up to their name based on the archetype players are using. With Precision and Aggressive Framed archetype being the most popular for boss DPS, there are a few options in the game right now that players should choose to use.

The following article ranks the best Rocket Launchers to use based on their damage numbers, accessibility, and ease of use. The weapons mentioned can be either used to clear adds (additional enemies) or damage bosses inside the game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Gjallarhorn, Hothead, among other best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

5) Ascendancy

Ascendancy (Image via Destiny 2)

Ascendancy Rocket Launcher was introduced back in Season of the Lost of Beyond Light expansion as a part of the ritual weapon. This means that players, both veterans and new lights alike, can pick it up even now via the Monument to Lost Lights.

The weapon costs 75,000 Glimmers, 100 Legendary Shards, 2 Enhancement Prisms, and 1 Ascendant Shard. Ascendancy is a Precision Framed Rocket Launcher with the following curated perks:

Quick Launch.

Impact Casing.

Impulse Amplifier and Ambitious Assassin.

Explosive Light and Chain Reaction.

Players can expect around 130,000 damage alongside Gjallarhorn's Wolfpack Rounds perk with no weakening debuff on the enemy.

4) Palmyra-B

Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

Palmyra-B was one of the most-used Heavy weapons in The Witch Queen expansion. Similar to Ascendancy, it is a Precision Framed gear that can be crafted on the Enclave with perks similar to the Ascendancy. However, the only aspects that set this apart from the ritual weapon, are the intrinsic perks.

The best perks for Palmyra-B for damaging bosses in endgame PvE activities are as follows:

Volatile Launch.

Impact Casing.

Auto-Loading Holster.

Explosive Light.

Players can also choose Lasting Impression instead of Explosive Light for a guaranteed 25% increase in damage.

3) Hezen Vengeance

Hezen Vengeance (Image via Destiny 2)

Hezen Vengeance can be acquired from the Vault of Glass Raid, specifically from encounters such as Gatekeeper and Atheon boss. This Aggressive Framed Rocket Launcher deals with heavy numbers due to being on the powerful side of the archetypes.

Paired with Artifact mods such as Weakening Clear, Exotics such as Divinity, and other debuffs, Hezen Vengeance can easily put a huge number on a boss in high-end activities. The best perks to have in this Rocket Launcher are as follows:

Linear Compensator.

Impact Casing.

Auto-Loading Holster.

Lasting Impression.

The only downside to this weapon is the absence of tracking. However, Divinity tracking on Raid bosses should make it easier for players to land projectiles.

2) The Hothead

The Hothead (Image via Destiny 2)

While Hothead isn't available to acquire via any activities in the current season, this Adaptive Framed Rocket Launcher got a buff in Season of the Haunted. While damage numbers can be amplified using certain mods such as Boss Spec, players can also choose to use this weapon in Nightfalls with Arc burns, such as Scarlet Keep.

The best perks to have on this weapon are as follows:

Quick Launch.

Impact Casing.

Tracking Module.

Clown Cartridge.

The perk combinations mentioned above are directed toward a more Champion-killing approach rather than boss DPS. The Hothead is one of the safest options to have in Grandmaster activities, if not the highest-damage dealer in the game.

1) Gjallarhorn

Gjallarhorn (Image via Destiny 2)

When it comes to Rocket Launchers, the name of Gjallarhorn comes before anything else during the DPS phases. Not only it grants the user and the weapon bonus projectiles, but the Wolfpack Rounds buff can be activated for everyone on the fireteam.

This further allows increased damage on a single target during one phase, alongside clearing a huge wave of adds (additional enemies) in any tier of PvE activity. Players can acquire the Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher by completing the quest tied to the Grasp of Avarice.

