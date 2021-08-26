How to get the Ascendancy rocket launcher in Destiny 2 

The concept of ritual weapons in Destiny 2 has been a running trend in each season since the Year 2 expansion, The Forsaken. The game has seen more than ten ritual weapons in total from Year 2 to Year 4.

From strikes to crucibles, gambits, and sometimes just seasonal exclusives, ritual weapons have been part of the Guardian's inventory both temporarily and permanently. While the sun-setting is never met with a favored reaction from the community, Bungie is slowly trying to bring back old perks and weapons with different variants and rarities in the future.

One of these variants is the newest ritual rocket launcher for the Season of the Lost called Ascendancy.

This Rocket Launcher is NUTTY! 🔥🔥🔥



Destiny 2 | EASY ASCENDANCY! Fastest Way To Get Season 15 Ritual Weapon! - Season of the Lost



👀➡️https://t.co/3hj15gsgNZ pic.twitter.com/WBGD17zHqK — Jarv (@Jarvenis) August 25, 2021

Ascendancy rocket launcher and how to get it in Destiny 2

After Null Composure and Salvager's Salvo for two consecutive seasons, the very recent changes brought in yet another ritual weapon in the form of a rocket launcher called Ascendancy.

1) How to get the ritual rocket launcher in Destiny 2

Vanguard Strike vendor, Zavala (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost saw a drastic change in the reputation system of the Vanguard strike vendor, Commander Zavala. Now it rewards the Guardians with various gear and materials with each reputation rank-up.

Guardians can acquire the newest ritual rocket launcher after reaching reputation rank 16 of the vendor. One thing to note here is that Vanguard rank points can be acquired just by running and completing playlists or nightfall strikes. Higher difficulty at nightfall will mean higher Vanguard points rewarded to the Guardians.

Destiny 2 Vanguard Strike selection screen (Image via Bungie)

Once the five-streak is achieved, everyone will start earning more points as they progress through the playlist strikes or nightfall activities.

2) Perks and usage of Ascendancy in Destiny 2

Ritual rocket launcher for Season of the Lost, Ascendancy (Image via Destiny 2)

The Ascendancy is the second weapon in four long years of Destiny 2 that comes with the perk "Explosive Light." The first-ever weapon that had this perk was the powerful legendary ritual grenade launcher called the Wendigo GL3.

The Explosive Light perk grants the weapon extra damage and radius for the next projectile after picking up orbs of light.

Legendary perk, "Explosive Light" (Image via Destiny 2)

Like other ritual weapons, Ascendancy also comes with a choice between two legendary perks in two slots. These other perks include the choice between Impulse Amplifier paired with Ambitious Assassin in one slot and Explosive Light paired with Chain Reaction in the other.

