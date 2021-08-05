Destiny 2: Witch Queen will see major changes in PvP 

Destiny 2 PvP has been under Bungie's observation for a long time now. With the Trials returning to the game from Season of the Worthy, controversies have been surrounding the endgame PvP competitive mode.

Aside from game-modes, multiple weapons have also undergone countless changes just to get balanced in the right way against other Guardians inside the PvP. These changes are just the tip of the iceberg, as the new subclass "stasis" saw huge nerfs for all three classes.

Ahead of the showcase this month, I wanted to take a little time to talk about Destiny PVP. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

However, Joe Blackburn, Assistant Director for Destiny 2, tweeted out an enormous thread explaining and confirming a lot of things coming for the future of Destiny 2 Crucible.

Confirmed PvP changes so far coming in Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Assistant Director of Destiny 2, Joe Blackburn, took to Twitter to confirm most of the PvP changes coming from the Witch Queen Expansion.

He added that the team behind handling Destiny 2's PvP has been working on the changes for the past year and that the current season has already seen results, such as Stasis Nerfs, Weapon meta shifts, and Reputation changes.

Next season, you’ll continue to see this effort with not only changes to 3-peaking but also what the team has been planning for the revamp of Trials of Osiris (tune in 8/24 for more info). — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

The next season of Destiny 2 will see a change in three-peeking inside Crucible activities and major changes involving the revamped Trials of Osiris. More details on the latter will be revealed on August 24th during Bungie's live stream showcase.

1) PvP maps and game modes

Aside from the few current maps in the pool of Destiny 2 PvP, Bungie will be adding brand new maps alongside new game modes.

Whether these game modes are going to have skill-based matchmaking and power level advantage is still unannounced.

Aside from the new maps, Joe Blackburn has also announced the return of two vaulted maps in the Destiny 2 PvP pool. The names of these returnee maps are still unknown.

2) Destiny 1 map in Witch Queen

The Witch Queen expansion will see the unvaulting of a couple of Destiny 2 maps, alongside the return of a PvP map from Destiny 1. Bungie is still working on running the old and vaulted maps with the newest engine in Destiny 2.

Finally, after those 3 maps are added to the rotation in 16 and 17, we will be remastering a Destiny 1 map and bringing it to Destiny 2 for the first time in season 18. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

Whether this map will get added to the roster from Season 16 or later is still unknown.

3) Return of the Rift game mode in Destiny 2

Rift game mode in the Crucible will be a remake of the fan-favorite PvP activity from Destiny 1.

The Rift requires one Guardian from each team to deliver a "Spark" to the enemy's base within the duration of 75 seconds. Failing to do so will result in an explosion, and the Guardians won't be able to use any of their abilities except their weapons.

First, the team is investigating getting Rift in Destiny 2 next year. It’s been too long since we’ve dunked on some guardians. The Destiny Sandbox has sped up in Destiny 2, so right now the team is validating that the mode still holds up with our new gameplay. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

Each Spark will spawn after 20 seconds of deposit, granting 800 points for destroying the enemy's rift, and 100 points for each checkpoint, up to 500 points. The first team to reach 20,000 points will win the match.

One way to hold me accountable by looking at our careers page. We’re looking for env artists, gameplay designers, lighting artists, and more to help improve our pvp output. We know you want more Destiny and we are committed to growing the team that’s going to make that possible. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

Lastly, Bungie's Assistant Director added that Bungie would be recruiting people for environmental arts, gameplay designs, and lightning arts to help improve PvP output in Destiny 2.

