Top 5 Destiny 2 weapons that deserve to be reissued from sunset

Bungie's sunsetting of weapons and armor in Destiny 2 has always placed them on the receiving end of backlash. It is usually the weapons in meta that get sunsetted, and this never sits well with the community.

While Bungie's reasons are understandable, some weapons do take players a lot of time to grind. So when these very weapons are rendered permanently ineffectual, it's bound to hurt.

Even after seven months of sunsetting two of the most used weapons in Destiny 2 – Mountaintop and Recluse – Guardians are still trying to fill the void these two weapons have left in their inventory.

Listed below are the top 5 weapons in Destiny 2 that ought to be reissued.

5) Austringer

Destiny 2's Menagerie was a six-player co-op activity where Guardians had to fight a group of enemies within a specific time frame and loot the chest at the end after defeating the final boss.

Austringer, one of the many weapons in the loot pool, is a 140 RPM, adaptive frame kinetic hand cannon. It's perks include Outlaw and Rangefinder, which are the best for PvE.

Seeing how Bungie has a knack for introducing overloaded mods to each season on hand cannons, Austringer is one of the easiest to use in terms of its perks, along with those that were newly introduced in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

4) Randy's Throwing Knife

Ritual weapons in Destiny 2 always have a grind of their own. Be it PvP or PvE, a great amount of time can be taken to acquire one of many weapons of this category through a quest given by any vendor in the game.

Randy's Throwing Knife, being a rapid-fire frame, is a 260 RPM, kinetic scout rifle. This weapon was introduced in the Season of Opulence along with the Forsaken expansion.

At the time, the scout rifle held the highest RPM in Destiny 2. It was delivered equally both in PvE and in PvP due to its ridiculous fire rate and range. It came with a curated perk of Rapid Hit or Snapshot on one slot and Zen Moment or Kill Clip on the other.

Randy's Throwing Knife can be extremely powerful if Bungie decides to bring in anti-barrier modifications in any given season.

3) Perfect Paradox

Before Heritage came along in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Perfect Paradox was every Guardian's go-to weapon for clearing ads and defeating elite enemies and bosses.

Perfect Paradox is a 140 RPM, rapid-fire frame kinetic shotgun. It dealt so much damage in such a short time that some guardians replaced their Mountaintop with it. The former grenade launcher also ran the risk of killing the user due to explosions in AoE. The Perfect Paradox's best perks included Demolitionist and Swashbuckler.

Perfect Paradox 2.0 was introduced in Season of Dawn of the Forsaken expansion. Although Heritage is a great component for dealing damage to bosses, Perfect Paradox is a great all-rounder for its fire rate and damage-dealing ability up close.

2) 21% Delirium

Gambit was one of the most played game modes in Destiny 2 because of all the ritual weapons it offered. 21% Delirium was one of the best machine guns in the game, among several other weapons.

It is a 900 RPM, arc rapid-fire machine gun. It was the first of its kind in the entire game, introduced in the Season of Undying.

When it came to clearing hoards of enemies, nothing compared to this arc-heavy machine gun.

The curated roles for 21% Delirium were Overflow and Killing Tally. The latter increases damage with each kill until stowed or reloaded.

1) Wendigo GL3

Wendigo GL3 was a ritual weapon introduced in Destiny 2's Season of Opulence. It's a 120 RPM, adaptive frame arc heavy grenade launcher.

Wendigo comes with an auto-loading holster and explosive light perks. The latter grants increased damage and blast radius with each orb of light pick-up. These two perks alone made Wendigo one of the go-to weapons for dealing damage to bosses.

The auto-loading holster perk made it more lethal against bosses for the sustained and consistent damage it dealt them within a short period of time.

