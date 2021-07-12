All Exotic Quests in Destiny 2: Beyond Light and how to finish them

Usage of exotic weapons in Destiny 2 is at an all-time high right now, with the annual Solstice of Heroes in full swing. These weapons come with exotic perks to make them unique from other weapons in the game. While some weapons do not fill that much of an essential role in the fireteams, others carry an absolute necessity to be in the inventory.

There are more than 70 exotic weapons in Destiny 2. While half of these are redeemable from the exotic archive of The Tower, the Guardians must obtain the exotic weapons which can be acquired by doing numerous quests all around the system.

Listed below are all the exotic weapons that can be acquired through multiple questlines in Destiny 2:

1) Riskrunner

Riskrunner is an exotic 900 RPM arc submachine gun that sits in the energy slot of the inventory in Destiny 2.

To acquire this weapon, guardians must first complete "The Guardian Rises" and "A Spark of Hope" questline. Guardians will be handed a new questline titled "Risk/Reward" upon completing these two quests.

During the quest, Riskrunner can be acquired at the end of a jumping puzzle. Additionally, defeating a boss at the end of the quest will grant the guardians access to the catalyst.

Destiny 2 exotic weapon The Riskrunner (image source via Bungie)

The exotic perk of this weapon creates chain lightning among enemies and returns ammunition on shots fired.

2) Chaperone

The chaperone is an exotic 70 RPM slug shotgun that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory in Destiny 2.

To acquire this weapon, Guardians need to head into The Cosmodrome and pick up the quest called "Blast from the Past" from Shaw Han. This quest has a total of eight steps for the Guardians to finish. From defeating countless combatants all around the system to speaking with Amanda Holliday in the Tower, there's a fair grind to acquire this hard-hitting precision slug shotgun in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 exotic weapon The Chaperone (image source via Bungie)

Chaperone's exotic perk, called "The Roadborn," grants a bonus for precision damage, handling, and range on precision kill.

3) Malfeasance

Malfeasance is a 180 RPM exotic hand cannon that sits in the kinetic section of Destiny 2.

Guardians need to play "The Gambit" to get a chance to start the questline for Malfeasance. Upon spawning an ascendant primeval servitor as one of the bosses in any Gambit match, an item called "The seething heart" will drop after defeating it.

The Guardian will then have to complete a series of questlines related to the Gambit game mode. Once all the objectives are done, The Drifter will reward the Guardians with the exotic hand cannon.

Destiny 2 exotic weapon Malfeasance (image source via Bungie)

The intrinsic perk of Malfeasance, called "Explosive Shadow," stacks slugs on enemies for them to explode.

4) Deathbringer

Deathbringer is an exotic 15 RPM void rocket launcher that sits in the power slot of the inventory in Destiny 2.

Deathbringer's quest is a complicated one. While all activities required to get the quest are related to the Moon, the guardians will have to do some extra bit of work to get their hands on the exotic quest in the first place.

The weekly bounty on the Moon called "The Lunar Spelunker" holds the very first key. Upon completing this bounty, Guardians can use the dropped key fragment on the lost sector located in the "Sorrow's Harbor" towards the very end.

Additional objectives require the Guardian to do various activities, and a final quest called "Choir of the Damned" will reward the guardians with the exotic rocket launcher.

Destiny 2 exotic weapon The Deathbringer (image source via Bungie)

Deathbringer's exotic perk, "The Dark Descent," grants an additional damage bonus to explosions with the amount of distance traveled by the void orbs.

The catalyst for this weapon can be acquired by completing playlist activities.

5) Wish Ender

Wish Ender is an exotic 828 Draw-Time bow that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory in Destiny 2.

To get the exotic kinetic bow, the Guardians need to finish the storyline of "The Forsaken." Once done, Petra Venj will provide a "broken awoken talisman." Guardians then have to follow the objectives until asked to cleanse the Dreaming tokens.

Dreaming tokens can be cleansed inside the "The Shattered Throne" dungeon.

After Defeating the boss "Xavoth," the guardians can interact with the statue outside to receive the exotic bow, "Wish Ender."

6) Lament

Lament is an exotic solar sword that sits on the power slot of the inventory in Destiny 2. This weapon can be acquired by starting the questline called "Lost Lament" from Banshee-44 at The Tower.

This questline consists of 11 steps in total, which require the guardians to do multiple activities and kill across Europa.

Destiny 2 exotic weapon The lament (image source via Bungie)

Lament's intrinsic perk provides additional damage with each stack of "Banshee's Wail."

7) Divinity

Divinity is an exotic arc trace rifle that sits in the energy slot of the inventory in Destiny 2. To get the quest for this exotic trace rifle, Guardians need to head into the Lunar Battlegrounds, south of the Sorrow's harbor on the Moon.

On the south side of Sorrow's Harbor, after coming face to face with a red bridge, Guardians will need to cross the bridge to reach the Lunar Battlegrounds. Just left from there, up a cliff, there will be a cave. Guardians will need to kill numerous vex and, at last, a boss called "Zeteon, Redemptive Mind."

Once defeated, the same boss will drop a quest called, "what's this?..What's this?" will be the first step in the entire questline to acquire the Divinity trace rifle.

Later into the quest, the Guardians will need a fireteam of six to progress further inside the raid, the "Garden of Salvation," to crack three additional puzzles.

8) Cloudstrike

Cloudstike is an exotic arc sniper rifle that sits in the energy slot of the inventory in Destiny 2.

Access to Cloudstrike requires a "Beyond Light" story and a "Deep Stone Crypt" raid completion, along with unlocking "purchase empire hunts" and the start of sabotage quests.

Under the sabotage section, Guardians will need to unlock "European Explorer 2" on Variks in Europa. Once unlocked, Cloudstrike has a chance to drop into the empire hunts.

The intrinsic perk of this weapon grants an electric chain of lightning on precision kills.

9) Salvation's Grip

Salvation's grip is a 120 RPM stasis grenade launcher that sits in the power slot of the inventory in Destiny 2.

Guardians need to have a Beyond Light campaign completion to start the exotic quest. A quest called "A Stasis Prototype" can be acquired from the Drifter at The Tower

This quest has a total of seven steps that requires the guardians to defeat enemies on Europa with stasis abilities.

Salvation's Grip has an intrinsic perk that freezes any enemy with its projectile. The exotic perk of this weapon is called "Flash Freeze," which increases the radius of stasis depending on the weapon's charge time.

10) Hawkmoon

Hawkmoon is a 140 rpm exotic hand cannon that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory in Destiny 2.

The quest for the exotic hand cannon can be found at the Tangled Shore on Spider. The quest is called "As the crow flies." This quest has a total of six steps which requires the guardians to find feathers, defeating champion enemies and Guardians, alongside completing the mission titled, "The Crow and the Hawk."

The intrinsic perk of this weapon is called, "paracausal shot," which states:

Final blows and precision hits with Hawkmoon grant stacks of Paracausal Charge. The final round in the magazine deals bonus damage based on the number of stacks. Stowing Hawkmoon on the final round removes this bonus

11) Dead Man's Tale

Dead Man's Tale is a 120 RPM scout rifle that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory in Destiny 2.

Guardians need to find the "Intercepted Distress Signal" on the strike, "The Arms Dealer." On getting the signal, Zavala on The Tower will provide an exotic quest called "A voice on the other side."

The quest requires the Guardians to complete "The Presage" on the tangled shore in Destiny 2. The additional catalyst of the weapon can be acquired by completing the same at heroic difficulty.

Multiple drops of Dead Man's Tale will provide the weapon with different perks.

Dead Man's Tale has an intrinsic perk called "Cranial Spike," which grants increased damage and reload speed after chaining precision kills.

12) No Time To Explain

No Time to Explain is a 340 RPM exotic pulse rifle that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory in Destiny 2.

This weapon will be rewarded to the Guardians upon finishing the entire campaign of Beyond Light. The catalyst for this weapon follows a questline called "Soon." This quest can be acquired from Exo Stranger and has four steps ranging from defeating vex to collecting schematic code fragments on Europa.

The intrinsic perk of this weapon is called "Rewind Again," which grants ammo returned to the magazine after precision kills on slowed or stasis-affected enemies.

Destiny 2 is a game loaded with countless activities and quests. With exotic weapons being one of the core features of gunplay, these quests are essential to progress and unleash chaos on enemies.

Edited by Srijan Sen