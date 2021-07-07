All armor objectives from Destiny 2's Solstice of Heroes 2021 and how to complete them

With Week 9 in the Season of the Splicer being officially underway, the Guardians are busier than ever this year in Destiny 2 for the annual Solstice of Heroes 2021.

The new Solstice represents new objectives, a brand new armor set, new weapons, and more, with a limited time of one month for the Guardians to farm and upgrade everything.

Eva is back and she brought the sunshine.



Let the Solstice of Heroes begin! pic.twitter.com/4CeSanOcxO — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 6, 2021

The primary showcase of Solstice in Destiny 2 every year is the armor set that comes along with it. Everyone has to complete objectives pinned in a specific armor piece to upgrade its rarity and stats.

Destiny 2's Hunter Renewed Armor (Image via Bungie)

Guardians have to deploy into the EAZ, or European Aerial Zone, a unique area exclusive only during the Solstice event.

As everyone knows, it is not a Destiny 2 activity if there's no boss at the end of each one. So to succeed, multiple bosses must be killed within a specific time limit.

A final boss will spawn after the expiration of the time limit, followed by the spawning of several chests. The number of chests will depend on the number of bosses killed beforehand within the time limit.

Listed below are the objectives for the Solstice armors for each class and upgrades this year in Destiny 2

Hunter armor set objectives (Renewed)

The renewed armor set-pieces are the most common pieces of armor given to the Guardians by Eva Levante towards the very start of the Solstice event in Destiny 2.

The Guardians will then have to complete three objectives given on each piece of the renewed armor-set to progress further and unlock the next level of upgrades, namely Majestic and Magnificent.

Since most of the objectives in Solstice have much to do with elemental final blows to enemies, there is no doubt that the Hunters will look to use energy and power weapons as much as possible to complete each Solstice objective.

Destiny 2 has always been a game about elemental resonance and compatibility, so final blows with elemental weapons will grant an orb of the same element.

Since Guardians need to keep the Solstice armor equipped to finish the objectives, Hunters have to apply an extra push with their weapons inside the EAZ.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Headpiece in Destiny 2:

1) EAZ run completion.

2) Collect 200 Void, Solar, Arc, and Stasis orbs.

3) 20 Finisher kills.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Gauntlets in Destiny 2:

1) 1 Playlist activity completion.

2) Open 10 Solstice Packages.

3) Defeat 200 Fallen anywhere in the system.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Chest Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 2 Public event completion.

2) Collect 50 solar or stasis orbs from PvE playlist activities.

3) Defeat 30 Guardians on the Crucible or Gambit.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Leg Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 1 Patrol completion on any destination.

2) Collect 50 orbs of power.

3) Defeat 50 combatants with super abilities.

Objective to obtain the renewed Class Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 3 Lost sector completions at any destination.

2) Collect 100 void orbs while free-roaming.

3) Defeat 100 Combatants with precision damage.

Warlock armor set objectives (Renewed)

The objective of each class is to upgrade the armor piece to pretty much the same except for a few element changes. Destiny 2 has always been friendly to warlocks when it comes to their skills, so unlike Hunter, Warlocks can rely on their abilities and defeat enemies inside the EAZ using their different subclasses.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Headpiece in Destiny 2:

1) EAZ run completion.

2) Collect 200 Void, Solar, Arc, and Stasis orbs.

3) 20 Finisher kills.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Gauntlets in Destiny 2:

1) 1 Playlist activity completion.

2) Open 10 Solstice Packages.

3) Defeat 100 Cabal anywhere in the system.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Chest Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 2 Public event completion.

2) Collect 50 void or stasis orbs from PvE playlist activities.

3) Defeat 30 Guardians on Crucible or Gambit.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Leg Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 1 Patrol completion on any destination.

2) Collect 50 orbs of power.

3) Defeat 50 combatants with super abilities.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Class Armorin Destiny 2:

1) 3 Lost sector completions at any destination.

2) Collect 100 arc orbs while free-roaming.

3) Defeat 100 Combatants with precision damage.

Titan armor set objectives (Renewed)

Titans are almost in the same boat alongside Warlocks with their resilience and different subclasses. Creating elemental orbs and orbs of light won't be a hard task for the Titan class inside Solstice.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Headpiecein Destiny 2:

1) EAZ run completion.

2) Collect 200 Void, Solar, Arc, and Stasis orbs.

3) 20 Finisher kills.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Gauntlets in Destiny 2:

1) 1 Playlist activity completion.

2) Open 10 Solstice Packages.

3) Defeat 100 Hive anywhere in the system.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Chest Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 2 Public event completion.

2) Collect 50 solar or stasis orbs from PvE playlist activities.

3) Defeat 30 Guardians on Crucible or Gambit.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Leg Armorin Destiny 2:

1) 1 Patrol completion on any destination.

2) Collect 50 orbs of power.

3) Defeat 50 combatants with super abilities.

Objectives to upgrade the renewed Class Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 3 Lost sector completions at any destination.

2) Collect 100 solar orbs while free-roaming.

3) Defeat 100 Combatants with precision damage.

Hunter armor set objectives (Majestic)

Upon completing the objectives on the renewed pieces of armor, Guardians will be provided with sets of objectives that require more challenge than before.

Completing these objectives will provide The Guardians with the next upgraded piece of armor in the Solstice known as the Magnificent.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2021 (Image via Bungie)

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Hunter Headpiece in Destiny 2:

1) In one run, defeat 5 EAZ minibosses.

2) Collect 500 elemental orbs.

3) Defeat 100 enemies in rapid succession.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Gauntlets in Destiny 2:

1) Altars of Sorrow Or, Override mission completions.

2) Collect elemental orbs to gain 20 elemental empowerment.

3) 200 kills with Void weapon.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Chest Armor in Destiny 2:

1) Blindwell Or, Wrathborn Hunt completions.

2) Collect 50 Solstice key fragments.

3) 50 Solar grenade kills.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Leg Armor in Destiny 2:

1) Europa Public Events Or, Battlegrounds completion.

2) Collect 100 Arc or, Stasis orbs in PvE playlist activities.

3) 50 Arc melee ability kills.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Class Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 3 Crucible Survival Playlists, Trials, and Nightfall strike completion.

2) Collect 50 Solar Orbs in EAZ.

3) Defeat 50 Powerful Cabal.

Warlock armor set objectives (Majestic)

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Headpiece in Destiny 2:

1) In one run, defeat 5 EAZ minibosses.

2) Collect 500 elemental orbs.

3) Defeat 100 enemies in rapid succession.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Gauntlet in Destiny 2:

1) Altars of Sorrow Or, Override mission completions.

2) Collect elemental orbs to gain 20 elemental empowerment.

3) 200 kills with Arc weapon.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Chest Armor in Destiny 2:

1) Blindwell Or, Wrathborn Hunt completions.

2) Collect 50 Solstice key fragments.

3) 50 Void grenade kills.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Leg Armor in Destiny 2:

1) Europa Public Events Or, Battlegrounds completion.

2) Collect 100 Solar and Stasis orbs in PvE playlist activities.

3) 50 Solar melee ability kills.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Class Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 3 Crucible Survival Playlists, Trials, and Nightfall strike completion.

2) Collect 50 Void Orbs in EAZ.

3) Defeat 50 Powerful Fallen.

Titan armor set objectives (Majestic)

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Headpiece in Destiny 2:

1) In one run, defeat 5 EAZ minibosses.

2) Collect 500 elemental orbs.

3) Defeat 100 enemies in rapid succession.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Gauntlet in Destiny 2:

1) Altars of Sorrow Or, Override mission completions.

2) Collect 200 elemental orbs to gain elemental empowerment.

3) 200 kills with a solar weapon.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Chest Armor in Destiny 2:

1) Blindwell Or, Wrathborn Hunt completions.

2) Collect 50 Solstice key fragments.

3) 50 Arc grenade kills.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Leg Armor in Destiny 2:

1) Europa Public Events Or, Battlegrounds completion.

2) Collect 100 Voids or, Stasis orbs in PvE playlist activities.

3) 50 Void melee ability kills.

Objectives to upgrade the Majestic Class Armor in Destiny 2:

1) 3 Crucible Survival Playlists, Trials, and Nightfall strike completion.

2) Collect 50 Arc Orbs in EAZ.

3) Defeat 50 Powerful Hives.

Armor set objectives for all classes (Magnificent and Glow)

Magnificent Armor sets have the same objectives across all three classes in Destiny 2. This is the last stage for making the Solstice armor fully upgraded.

With each armor fully equipped, the Magnificent set will provide a unique glow to each armor piece for the Guardians.

Solstice of Heroes 2021 Armor with each Elemental Glow!



This is some sweet looking armor 👀 pic.twitter.com/bqP0x3YeVk — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) July 1, 2021

Each objective needed to upgrade this last armor-set leans more towards the end-game content. So Guardians will have to carefully choose which armor-set they want for the loadout as equipping one specific Solstice armor for the objective is mandatory.

Destiny 2's Magnificent Armor (Image via Bungie)

Headpiece objective for Magnificent:

Master and Grandmaster Nightfall Completion

Gauntlet objective for Magnificent:

Any Raid completion

Chest armor objective for Magnificent:

Any Dungeon completion

Leg armor objective for Magnificent:

Champion Kills Or, Guardians Defeated in Survival PvP Playlist and Trials of Osiris.

Class armor objective for Magnificent:

Legend of Master Lost Sector completion.

Destiny 2 holds many activities each season, ranging from permanent PvP and PvE activities to seasonal activities. However, the Solstice of Heroes has a charm of its own.

The community loves grinding, and with new pieces of armor every year along with a unique glow to each of them, there's no doubt that the Guardians will look to take advantage of this event and grind for better loot and better armor.

