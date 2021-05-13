Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date, time, and everything known so far

The Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid is all set to return to the game. It's been a while since the raid was seen in the game. With the start of the Season of the Splicer, a lot of changes have taken place. New weapons and activities have been added, and the UI has received an overhaul.

Given that the Season of the Splicer revolves around the Vanguard going up against the Vex, bringing back the Vault of Glass Destiny 2 raid only made sense at this point in time.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date and other details

According to a news post by Bungie, the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date happens to be May 22nd. The raid is expected to go live at 10 AM PDT ( 1700 UTC).

Other than the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date, the news article also talks about the changes in the raid. The overall story is the same, but since the time the Vault of Glass raid was vaulted, Destiny has grown in size.

So, the developers have gone on to say that while the overall story hasn't changed, the Vault of Glass Destiny 2 raid has been tweaked in some places in order to bring it up to Destiny 2 standards.

Are there any rewards associated with the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid?

2 weeks from today...



players will open the Vault once again to slay Atheon.



Will you be entering the Vault of Glass on day 1? pic.twitter.com/oLjxfzmehF — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) May 8, 2021

Like every other newly introduced raid in Destiny 2, there's something known as the World First race that will take place once the Vault of Glass goes live. The World First is a race between clans to complete this raid ahead of anyone else in the game.

And for the first time, the World First race will feature a raid where players already have an idea of what the raid is all about. However, they'll also have to account for the minor tweaks made to the activity.

The World First title belt for the players who complete this raid first. Image via Bungie

Guardians will have 24 hours on the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date to complete this activity on contest mode. Once they've done so, they'll unlock the challenge mode and the Tempo's Edge Triumph. The first team to successfully complete all the encounters in the challenge mode on the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date will be rewarded with the title of World First.

The first team to complete the Vault of Glass Destiny 2 raid will be rewarded with a belt, along with a few other rewards. Guardians will have to be at a power cap of 1300 to participate in this raid.