Which Destiny 2 class is best for you?

Players jumping to Destiny 2 are faced with a choice between three classes: Titan, Hunter, and Warlock; very similar to RPG character archetypes of tank, rogue and mage respectively.

All three classes have overlapping features, they all use the same guns and they are controlled in basically the same way. Moreover, Destiny 2 does not shoehorn players into a particular playstyle based on their chosen class.

The three classes in Destiny 2 offer players with extensive specialization options. That way, players can shuffle things up according to their needs on the fly without making any major commitments.

Which Destiny 2 class is best suited for you?

Titan

Titan in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Titans are the bruiser barbarian tank class offering solid survivability. Their class ability is a barricade that can protect teammates. Titans are quite unique when it comes to punching enemies. Essentially, Titans are team players who can absorb damage and protect teammates, bolstering a fireteam’s defensive option.

When it comes to class-specific jumps, Titans’ jump is not the most user-friendly. The floaty feeling of the jump can be compared to jetpacks.

Hunter

Hunter in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Hunters are cloak-wearing rogues mostly focused on mobility and trickery. Their class ability is a dodge that can reload weapons or recharge melee skill depending on what the player is equipped with at the moment. Unlike the class abilities of the other two classes, the one at Hunter’s disposal does not bolster the other members of a fireteam in any way.

When it comes to jumps, Hunter’s jump is arguably the best, especially from a new player’s perspective. Their double/triple jump will let players maneuver around the map much more easily, compared to other classes.

Warlock

Warlock in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Warlocks are robe-wearing caster characters that can dish out lots of damage with their supers like the giant purple ball of death called Nova Bomb. However, Warlocks are also adept at supporting. Their class ability creates a rift which a player can use to either heal allies or boost weapon damage throughout its duration.

Warlocks don't have the best jump in their kit,- their glide allows for more aerial mobility or distance versus raw speed.

There are no wrong choices when it comes to choosing the guardian’s class. Titan can be a solid choice for new players. But if a player specifically wants to have high mobility, Hunter is the go-to. That leaves Warlock for players who desire to delve into a wizard fantasy.

