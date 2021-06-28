5 items that need to be unvaulted in Destiny 2

As Destiny 2 grows in content and player base, Bungie has implemented a Vault system where pieces of gear, maps and game modes are kept locked up. Items that either no longer fit in the current meta or don't match up well with the game's current storyline are cycled out.

In the past year, Destiny 2 seems to be revamping key areas of the game, like the EDZ and Mars with the Warmind expansion. With the upcoming expansions Bungie is currently working on, some of Destiny's Vaulted items should make an appearance to correlate with the new content.

5 things Destiny 2 should bring back for its upcoming seasons

1) The Dreadnaught

Image via Bungie

With the Witch Queen expansion coming up for Destiny 2, adding back a piece of the game that deals with Oryx and the Taken could strengthen players' interest in the DLC. There isn't much known about the Witch Queen expansion yet, but many signs point to the main antagonist being the sister of the Taken King.

The next expansions are meant to combine the original Destiny with its sister game, so what better way than to add a character/destination from the first game? The raids and gear that came with the Taken King's expansion could pair well with the Witch Queen when it's released.

2) Crown of Sorrow raid

Image via Bungie

Dealing with massive amounts of Hive on the Leviathan, the Crown of Sorrow raid gave Destiny 2 Guardians some of the best interactions with the game. Players had to work together in pairs and use different variations of buffs to move through the raid in a timely manner.

This raid focuses on teamwork and trust, and while the gear may not be top tier, it's a good method for fireteams to practice their synergy.

3) Thorn

Image via Bungie

This vaulted handcannon that's part of the Weapons of Sorrow group connects Destiny 2 to the Hive and that section of the game's story. Like the Dreadnaught, this exotic kinetic weapon could match well with the Witch Queen expansion.

Thorn fires a unique-looking projectile that resembles daggers, strengthening its name and appearance. When the Witch Queen expansion finally releases for Destiny 2, this weapon needs to make an appearance.

4) Crucible's Supremacy/Breakthrough

Image via YouTube

These game modes for the Crucible haven't been thrown into the rotation in quite some time. Supremacy basically mimicked the Kill Confirmed game mode in some Call of Duty games that many Guardians in Destiny 2 enjoy.

Breakthrough is similar to the Control game mode but with more decision making by adding in a risk/reward mindset at different times.

5) Savathûn's Song

Image via YouTube

The Savathûn's Song strike needs to come out of the Vault when the Witch Queen expansion lands in Destiny 2 or even before. This Hive God will be the main antagonist in the upcoming DLC, so it makes perfect sense that a strike dealing with her should return.

If Destiny 2 is making a move to revamp the Hive and its surrounding lore anytime soon, Bungie needs to consider unvaulting this strike.

