Destiny 2 cross play beta: Release dates, rewards and more

The Destiny 2 cross-play beta is finally here. Thanks to this feature, Guardians will now be able to match up with friends irrespective of the platform they're playing on.

Although the beta test will emulate only a small part of the cross-play feature, the full version will follow shortly. Bungie aims to bring crossplay to Destiny 2 in Season 15, which happens to be the very next season. So, the Destiny 2 cross-play beta program, at this point in time, is very important.

When does the Destiny 2 cross play beta go live?

According to the Bungie blog post, the Destiny 2 cross-play beta is scheduled to go live on May 23rd and will be live until May 25th. Over the next three days, Guardians will have access to a special section in the Vanguard Strikes playlist. Whenever they start any activity in this playlist, they'll be automatically matched with Guardians who are on a different platform.

The Destiny 2 cross-play beta will focus only on the matchmaking capacities of the system, which is very crucial for games that have a co-op PvP and PvE feature. It looks like Bungie has learnt a lesson or two from Outriders, and they don't want to make the same mistake once the Destiny 2 cross-play goes live.

Guardians don't need to sign up anywhere to participate in the Destiny 2 cross-play beta. That being said, the Destiny 2 cross-play beta will be restricted to this matchmaking activity only.

Are there any rewards for participating in the Destiny 2 cross play beta?

The Star Crossed emblem in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Although it's nothing spectacular, Guardians will receive a new emblem called "Star Crossed" for successfully completing three Vanguard Strikes in this activity. This emblem is unique and will be awarded to Guardians for participating in the Destiny 2 cross-play beta.

That being said, once the full version of the Destiny 2 cross-play comes out, it will be available for all matchmaking activities other than the Crucible.