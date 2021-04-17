Outriders bug crashes the game when a 3rd person joins the expedition, players report persistent crashing issues

Despite releasing multiple updates to fix the disappointing state of Outriders, the developers have found themselves facing countless complaints about recurring game crashes.

CANNOT PLAY WITH FRIENDS, CRASHES AT THE END OF AN EXPEDITION OR IT WILL CRASH THE OTHER PLAYER. FIX THIS GAME, THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE FOR $60 — Paul Mason (@Pall_Bearmasher) April 17, 2021

Ranging from random crashes to specific game crashes when a third player joins an expedition, the entire experience has been extremely frustrating for the community.

Although the developers have done well to roll out regular updates to try andaddress these issues, there are some players who believe that the game crashes even more than it used to before the updates. Having said that, the team behind Outriders has been extremely active in trying to resolve these issues.

I still crash every time I’m in the game I play with my brother in the same house and I lag out please fix your game — Xùr (@Xr91410831) April 16, 2021

From dedicating a Reddit thread towards monitoring every known issue, to possible fixes, to addressing their progress as well as keeping their priorities transparent with the community on social media, Square Enix and People Can Fly are desperately trying to provide players with the optimal experience in Outriders.

Outriders' game crash woes continue

Despite various promises and several updates to fix Outriders after a disastrous launch, the game continues to be a frustrating experience for many players. Considering the fact that expeditions are an integral part of Outriders, facing random game crashes whenever a third player joins the server is bound to get disheartening.

Additionally, multiple reports have also suggested that whenever the player completes an expedition, the game crashes, and they end up losing everything that was earned from the respective expedition.

I crash literally every time my friend starts an expedition. This is ridiculous I have to join his game while he's already in the expedition then leave before starting a new one and join again...😶. — Leon Lemont (@SkyHiLights) April 17, 2021

@Outriders Worst feeling ever is getting pass a stage you've been stuck on for days and the game to crash and you lose everything. I'm trying to give you all the chances in the world, but I'm really close to giving up on the game — chrystle (@chrystle619) April 17, 2021

I really love to crash at the end of my expeditions ! So frustrating... — Astral LW (@Alexis_RenZo9) April 16, 2021

All of these instances can be an extremely game-ruining experience for players, which can further cause frustration towards Outriders. However, given that the developers are constantly trying to fix and remove all possible bugs and glitches from the game, it is expected that the crash issues will be resolved soon.

Having said that, once Outriders manages to become an optimal version of itself, the game does have a lot to offer to players. Needless to say, the number of players in Outriders despite the numerous bugs and glitches is only a reflection of how engrossing and enjoyable the game can be.

Lol, I takes a good 5 times to connect only for it to crash after 20 mins. I love this game but am starting to lose faith — Keegan (@SilencedNZ) April 17, 2021

Go to travel to a new area crash. Talk to a npc...5 minute black screen. Track current quest randomly takes me to fillory when objective was 2ft away. 🤔 I can go all day ppl. State of this game is...fun but frustrating 😣 — Choomba (@Choomba4) April 17, 2021

This game still crashes every 10 fucking minutes. It has a worse crash rate than pubg did when it first came out (which is saying alot). There needs to be a gaming regulator that does a 1-2 week test on new games to keep people from getting screwed by game developers — Jon Buck (@jbucksteezie) April 17, 2021

Nevertheless, until and unless Square Enix and People Can Fly manage to resolve all the recurring issues in the game, Outriders does have the potential to be an extremely disappointing experience for players.