How to get decrypted data in Destiny 2

Decrypted data is the new seasonal currency in Destiny 2. Guardians need this seasonal currency to upgrade the Splicer Gauntlet at the Splicer Servitor in order to make the most out of their Override runs.

The Splicer Servitor can be found at an adjacent location within the H.E.L.M itself. Guardians can approach the Splicer Servitor and unlock different perks for the Splicer Gauntlet that give additional bonuses to guardians, especially during Override runs.

4 different ways to get decrypted data in Destiny 2?

Guardians need decrypted data to unlock Splicer Gauntlet upgrades with the Splicer Servitor. Image via Bungie

As of now, there are four ways players can earn decrypted data in Destiny 2. They are as follows:

#1 - Season of the Splicer Storyline Quest

The Season of the Splicer Storyline Quest triggers the very moment guardians step into Destiny 2 for the first time after Destiny 2 update 3.2.0. Once guardians effectively complete the quest, they'll receive a bit of decrypted data in Destiny 2.

#2 - Seasonal Quests

The seasonal quests reward guardians with decrypted data in Destiny 2. Image via Bungie.

Not all seasonal quests have gone live in the game just yet. For the current week, there are two seasonal quests that reward players with decrypted data in Destiny 2. Both of these quests reward players with a good amount of seasonal currency. These missions have different completion requirements, so guardians will have to check in with the seasonal quest tab in order to see which quest requires what.

#3 - Conflux Chests in Override

Guardians can get decrypted data from conflux chests in Destiny 2. Image via Bungie

Conflux chests are additional chests in the Override activity that guardians can access, provided they charge their Splicer Gauntlet with ether before running the activity. Conflux chests are available once players have completed the Override activity and have effectively charged their Splicer Gauntlet in Destiny 2.

#4 - Season Pass

Guardians who own the premium version of the season pass can earn some decrypted data in Destiny 2 by effectively leveling up their pass. Guardians stand to earn a bunch of decrypted data in Destiny 2 at levels 2, 12 and 32.

These are the four basic methods of how to earn decrypted data in Destiny 2. Guardians can effectively perform multiple override runs in order to farm decrypted data easily in Destiny 2.