Destiny 2: Umbral Engrams and how to unlock them

One feature in Destiny 2 that Bungie incorporated a while ago is the addition of Umbral Engrams. Umbral Engrams are similar to Legendary and Exotic Engrams. They can be used to craft rare gear but not in the same manner.

Destiny 2's Umbral Engrams take up the same slot in the player's inventory as other Engrams and correlate to Legendary loot. Players can pick up these unique engrams up from any event, including Crucible matches and Strike missions.

What to do with Destiny 2's Umbral Engrams

When Destiny 2 players grab a new engram, the first thought that comes to mind is to visit Master Rahool. However, the Cryptarch in the tower isn't capable of deciphering the Umbral Engrams, so players will have to search in other places.

Finding the Drifter is the next step. To his left is a massive machine called the Prismatic Recaster. Upon upgrading the Prismatic Recaster, players receive a free Umbral Engram to test out the Umbral Decoder next to it.

With the Prismatic Recaster, players can focus their engram content to narrow the pool of possible gear. Depending on how Destiny 2 players focus the engrams, one specific reward will drop, giving players a little more choice in the matter.

There are three different types of focusing that guardians can lean towards, giving different result from Umbral Engrams. They are as follows:

Basic Umbral Focusing

The first tier of focusing Destiny 2 Umbral Engrams is the Basic Focusing route that opens a general pool of weapons, including Falling Guillotine, and armor. Legacy season weapons are also available to unlock at this stage.

Improved Arsenal Focusing

The second tier unlocks a wider range of Legendary weapons for guardians who want a little more firepower. After reaching this stage, weapons from specific areas can be targeted, like Worthy-Focused or Undying-Focused that give guns related to those perks.

The last tier relates closely to the Improved Arsenal Focusing, except this time, the better gears are armor pieces. It works the same way as the previous tier by allowing players to unlock armor pieces that deal with things like mobility and strength.

To unlock the next upgrade of the Destiny 2 Prismatic Recaster, players need to gather 250 Twisted Energy rewards only found in the Prismatic Recaster bounties. These upgrades give players a better chance to find specific loot, grant extra rewards and obtain bonuses from bounties.

The gifts that upgrading the Prismatic Recaster give are similar to the Focusing system in that there are three tiers. Each of these unlocks different routes to choose from when using the Prismatic Recaster.

