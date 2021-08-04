Most used PvP weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer

Destiny 2 with its PvP is a common ground for controversies and rage among the community. While many Guardians have mastered the art of using different weapons to their advantage, many new players are still looking to get into the mindset of defeating another Guardian.

Destiny 2 is a PvE-focused game to its core, but there are certain missions and questlines that force Guardians to get into the PvP playlist. However, this leads to the farming of new weapons alongside gear and high stat armor.

PvP weekly weapons usage chart (Image via Destiny 2db)

Over the last 15 weeks of Season of the Splicer, weapons of all sorts have seen an enormous spike and drop in usage. These weapons were used by Guardians all over the system in both Competitive and Casual PvP.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer: Most used weapons in PvP

1) The Palindrome (Adept)

Destiny 2's The Palindrome (Image via Bungie)

The Palindrome is an adaptive framed 140 RPM void hand cannon that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. With last week's Grandmaster Nightfall, Disgraced, it gave away not one but two Adept Palindromes for most runs. So now is the perfect time for the Guardians to get these out in PvP and showcase their precision skills against other Guardians.

Being a 140 archetype comes with a lot of advantages in PvP, especially with 1v1 fights. The best perks for this hand cannon are: Outlaw for decreased reload time and Rampage for increased weapon damage up to 3x with every kill.

2)The Chaperone

Destiny 2 Exotic shotgun, The Chaperone (Image via Bungie)

The Chaperone is a kinetic exotic slug shotgun. With aggressive framed shotguns getting a huge nerf ahead of Season 15, Guardians have already found a better replacement for the archetypes that are much deadlier than any shotgun in the game.

With the least damaging fall-off out of any precision frame shotguns, The Chaperone can kill any Guardian in PvP with just a single shot to the head within a range of 27m. Pairing this with the weapon's intrinsic perk, "Roadborn", the wielder receives increased precision damage, range and handling after each precision kill.

3) Dead Man's Tale

Destiny 2's Dead Man's Tale (Image via Bungie)

Dead Man's Tale completely changed the way Guardians used to look at scout rifles in PvP. This 120 RPM weapon was first introduced in Season of the Chosen as a special reward exotic from a dungeon called, "Presage".

This weapon had a ridiculous aim-assist and damage fall-off while hip-firing. Dead Man's Tale, or DMT, was used to defeat the Guardians with just three precision shots, which led to the weapon getting nerfed recently. Although there isn't much hype around this exotic scout rifle in PvP now, it is still one of the most used weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer.

Edited by Sabine Algur