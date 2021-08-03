Top 5 Iron Banner weapons you should get before Destiny 2 Season 15

Destiny 2's most sacred and one of the most important PvP event activities, "The Iron Banner", will return for a final time in Season 14: Season of the Splicer. The event provides the Guardians with a set of four bounties for one character which upon completion, will result in a pinnacle weapon drop.

Now might be the best time for Guardians to get their hands on these drops. In case anyone has missed out on the pinnacle cap of 1320 in any of the classes, Lord Saladin will be at the Tower this week to provide four random gears to help Guardians boost the cap.

It’s August 1st! NEW MONTH = New #Destiny2 content!



✨August 3rd ~ SoH ENDS! Last Iron Banner of S14 begins!

✨August 10th ~ Season 14’s Epilogue

✨August 24th ~ Destiny 2 Showcase

✨August 24th ~ Season of the [REDACTED] Launches!



It’s going to be a GREAT Month! pic.twitter.com/GmGBridnmI — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) August 1, 2021

Kicking off a new season with an increased power level is always helpful and gives the Guardians a headstart in any seasonal activity. Out of all the weapons in the Iron Banner tally, few stand out the most when it comes to end-game activities in PvP and PvE.

Top 5 Iron Banner weapons to get before Destiny 2 Season 15

5) Finite Impactor

Destiny 2 Iron Banner Finite Impactor (Image via Bungie)

Finite Impactor is an Adaptive frame of 140 RPM arc hand cannon that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. Although the archetype of 140 RPM is not in the meta right now, Guardians, with the right perks and modifications, can make use of this against arc shielded enemies.

Instead of barrels, this hand cannon consists of sights, which improves target acquisition of any weapon. Naturally, Guardians will look to take full advantage of this feature and apply additional modifications to the armor to improve aim-assists in PvP.

The best perks for Finite Impactors are "Sureshot HCS" and "Ricochet Rounds" for increased range, "No Distraction" for reduced flinch time, and "One for All" for enhanced damage after hitting three separate enemies.

4) Occluded Finality

Destiny 2 Iron Banner Occluded Finality (Image via Bungie)

Occluded Finality is an aggressive frame arc sniper rifle that sits in the energy slot of the inventory.

Being in an aggressive frame means more damage with the cost of recoil. Additionally, the arc element along with the right perks can quickly shred elite enemies in endgame PvE activity.

The best perks for this weapon in Destiny 2 PvE are Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased range and Appended Mag for increased magazine size. Guardians can additionally choose auto-loading holsters for a hundred percent reload uptime, and Vorpal weapons to deal increased damage to bosses.

3) Steady Hand

Destiny 2 Iron Banner Steady Hand (Image via Bungie)

Steady Hand is an aggressive 120 RPM kinetic hand cannon. Being a 120 RPM archetype, this weapon has a high impact and is damaging with the cost of recoil and rate of fire.

With the best perks in this kinetic hand cannon, the Guardians can quickly defeat enemies in the PvP and even elite enemies in PvE. Though the latter requires more precision hits.

The best perks for this weapon are "Slideshot" for zero-reload when sliding, alongside "Swashbuckler" for increased damage on kills with the weapon.

2) Multimach ccx

Destiny 2 Iron Banner Multimach ccx (Image via Bungie)

Multimach ccx is a 900 RPM kinetic submachine gun. Being the rarest archetype in the game, its rapid rate of fire is deadly in both PvE and PvP, if equipped with the right perks.

Being one of the most broken archetypes in terms of submachine guns, the game provides sights for bonus aim-assists to this weapon type.

The best perks for this weapon in Destiny 2 are: "Killing Wind" for increased mobility and "Kill Clip" for increased damage on enemy kills.

1) Riiswalker

Destiny 2 Iron Banner Riiswalker (Image via Bungie)

Riiswalker is a lightweight framed kinetic shotgun. After the nerf on the aggressive shotguns, the Guardians are eyeing for other archetypes. With the Iron Banner's exclusive perks and lightweight framed shotguns paired together, Guardians have found a way to transform even the most underperforming weapons into supremely powerful assets in PvP.

The best perks for the Riiswalker shotgun in Destiny 2 are "Full Choke Barrel" for reduced pallets alongside "Accurized Rounds" for an increased range. Guardians can also go for "Quickdraw" which grants maximum weapon-ready speed and "Iron Reach" for increased range at the greatest cost of stability.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul