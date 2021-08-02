Destiny 2 and the possible epilogue for Season of the Splicer

Destiny 2 will have a major reveal ahead of Season 15 on August 24th with Bungie's live stream showcase.

However, before the community can jump on the hype train for the upcoming season, there is still a major plot point for Season 14 yet to conclude. The final chapter of the ongoing season and the story's epilogue will arrive next week with a new location for seasonal activity and a new expunge mission for a potential new boss.

The Destiny 2 official companion app (Image via Bungie)

There has been a sneak peek of the last location for the final override mission on the Destiny companion app. If Guardians have to search for fireteams through the app to override vex networks, there is indeed a picture of the seasonal activity in the brand new location.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer epilogue location rumors and speculations

Images from the companion app show a sneak peek of the primary device used in the override, along with the portal used to bring in a data fragment by defeating an elite enemy.

The Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer epilogue location (Image via r/RaidSecrets)

This also shows the location of the Eliksni Quarter in the Last City, formerly known as Ruins, where the Scourge of the Past raid's final boss encounter took place. However, images from override devices are not the only ones that are available to the public.

The Destiny 2 Bungie companion app (Image via Bungie)

Aside from images of the Eliksni Quarter for the override, others seem to vaguely reveal the modifiers for the activity in the Last City. These include Air Superiority, Denial, Barrier Champions, and Unstoppable Champions.

The modifiers reveal the possible enemy in the last override mission, which can be Taken and Vex.

Some steps are rumored to be part of the final Questline in Season of the Splicer called "As Prophesied." This will be available to the Guardians from August 10th. This Questline will contain the following steps to complete:

There is an urgent message at the Splicer Servitor in the Eliksni Wing of the H.E.L.M. Gamers should listen to Lakshmi-2's broadcast using the radio in the Eliksni Wing of the H.E.L.M. They must defend the Last City from a Vex incursion. Users need to speak to Saint-14 in the Tower. They have to talk to Ikora in the Tower.

There has also been a lot of speculation about the characters surrounding the main quest for Season 14. Based on the leaked quest steps, it can be speculated that Lakshmi-2 will open a Vex portal within the Last City, and the Guardians will have to fight both the Vex and the Taken to triumph and become the ultimate saviors alongside new Fallen allies.

The Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer boss, Subjugated Minotaur (Image via Bungie)

With the defeat of Quria, it can be concluded that the main mastermind behind the Vex invasions on the Last City was defeated, and there won't be another Vex within the simulation that will be pulling strings.

With such speculations and rumors circulating in the Destiny 2 community, the return of Quria from the final "Path of the Splicer" mission or the return of the Subjugated Minotaur from the very first step of the Splicer Questline is not far off.

The Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Exotic Ship (Image via r/RaidSecrets)

After speaking to Ikora Rey and Saint-14 on the Tower, the next part of the Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer epilogue will be seen on August 17th. Here, the Guardians will have to interact with a memorium to get the Forbidden Memory exotic ship along with an Ascendant Shard.

Upon completion, the final Questline for Season 14: Season of the Splicer will conclude.

