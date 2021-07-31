All confirmed changes coming in Season 15 of Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season 14 is less than a month away from concluding with the story's epilogue. Bungie will showcase their detailed roadmap for the future in a live stream on August 24th, and it has been speculated that the next unnamed season will launch the same day or the day after the live stream.

However, the community has already received tons of information from Bungie about some major changes in Season 15. They can assume that the upcoming season will last for about three months or more, depending on the Witch Queen's release.

"There will no longer be ritual-specific rules that impede progress."



Gambit will no longer require wins for rep while in the Legend band.



In 2020, the final season went an extra three months due to the delay of the Year 4 expansion, Beyond Light. Although there hasn't been any news of the release date of The Witch Queen, the Destiny 2 community is assuming that the next expansion will release in 2022.

Confirmed changes in Destiny 2 Season 15

1) Cross-play

Guardians from around the world are hyped surrounding the recent announcement from Bungie regarding cross-play in Destiny 2. It will allow everyone to play and team up with their friends from a different platform and do PvE playlists together.

The Destiny 2 Season 15 roster screen (Image via Bungie)

Guardians can take measures against harassers with the newly introduced blocking system and make a completely separate identity known as "Bungie Names." This will further make it easier for friends to identify someone in-game.

2) Stasis weapons

The age-long question will finally be answered as the Destiny 2 community will finally be getting legendary stasis weapons added to loot pools and a tally of energy rifles.

The game has only seen two weapon variants of the stasis type, namely the Salvation Grip and Cryosthesia 77K. While the latter being the only damage dealing kind out of the two, it is only natural for Bungie to release numerous weapons of the new subclass element.

The Destiny 2 Stasis kinetic weapon, Cryosthesia 77K (Image via Bungie)

The functions of the stasis weapons are yet to be seen. Be it freezing, slowing down enemies, or creating an ice explosion, Bungie must keep the balance of late-game PvE activities in mind.

3) Vendors and playlist activities

The entirety of the Vanguard Strike reward system of Zavala will be changing, similar to the Crucible vendor Shaxx and the Gambit vendor Drifter. All Vanguard tokens should be turned in as they will vanish from the Guardian's inventory once Season 15 drops.

The Destiny 2 Vanguard Strike vendor (Image via Bungie)

Playlist activities such as Gambit will be changing with its streaks counter. Instead of win-streaks, Guardians will earn infamy with activity-streaks, calculated on how many activities have been played by a single Guardian in a session.

4) Festival of the Lost

Eva Levante will be back this year in October with the returning event known as the "Festival of the Lost." Bungie teased numerous armor designs and various ornaments, asking the community to vote for the designs they wanted for this year's festival.

The Destiny 2 Dinosaur design armor (Image via Bungie)

The Dinosaur-designed armor set won the vote and will see its way into the Guardian's inventory in a few months.

5) Three peeks

There have been complaints and various issues for a while in the PvP department of Destiny 2. Guardians have been using emotes and swords to see the corner around the walls in crucible matches.

While this doesn't break any rules, it still counts as exploiting, and Bungie has confirmed that they will fix the issue in Season 15.

The Destiny 2 Hunter class with a sword (Image via Bungie)

While Bungie cannot wholly remove the third-person animation, they can remove the point-of-view of Guardians using an emote or a sword. This will allow for more fair gunplay when it comes to closed indoor maps.

6) Transmog

The Destiny 2 Black Armory vendor, Ada-1 (Image via Bungie)

There have been mixed reactions throughout Season 14 regarding the number of bounties a single season can provide from the transmog system. However, Bungie will be toning down the grind in Season 15 by removing the primary currency of the current transmog system, called "Synthstrands."

For the upcoming season, Guardians can purchase Transmog bounties from Ada-1 in exchange for the 10,000 Glimmer.

