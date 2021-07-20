Everything we know about Destiny 2 Season 15: Theories, rumors, speculations and more

A little over a month remains for Destiny 2 to get the last ever season in the Beyond Light expansion. Bungie has announced a special stream that will talk about the next big expansion, The Witch Queen, as well as Season 15.

The next season of Destiny 2 will run for a duration of five to six months, given the The Witch Queen's delay and unannounced release date. Season 15 is going to be the bridge between the ongoing events and the build-up to The Witch Queen expansion.

With all the speculation, it is safe to assume right now that the next season of Destiny 2 will be based on the Dreaming City arc. As far as the lore for this location goes, Dreaming City has been the home of the Awokens and their queen, Mara Sov.

Following the lore, it can be concluded that Destiny 2's next season will see the return of the Awoken queen, a swarm of Taken enemies and the conclusion of Dreaming City.

Destiny 2 Season of the [REDACTED], Season 15 and Wish 15?

1) Dreaming City and the 15th wish

With the next season being the 15th, there is no way they will forget about the 15th wish, which got the entire community hyped.

It is rumored that the 15th wish will mark the cleansing of Dreaming City in Destiny 2 from the Taken curse. Following the Season of Arrivals of the Shadowkeep expansion, the season finale saw the purging of not only one but four major accessible locations.

Destiny 2: Dreaming City (Image via Bungie)

Therefore, it won't be surprising if the community sees the end of Dreaming City in the season finale of the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion before the major expansion, The Witch Queen.

2) Uldren Sov

Uldren Sov is probably one of the most complicated and well-written characters in the entirety of Destiny lore. From demonstrating a deep emotional attachment to his sister and having aligned with the Scorn to kill the Hunter Vanguard, to assisting the Guardians and the Last City from the darkness, Uldren Sov is on his way to becoming the next Hunter Vanguard after Cayde's death.

Destiny 2's Uldren Sov (Image via Bungie)

Uldren might recover from his amnesia in the coming future and become aware of his role in Cayde-6's death. This shock might lead him to fulfill the responsibility of protecting the Last City and take up the position of Hunter Vanguard to honor Cayde's memories.

There are rumors of Uldren playing a vital role in the cleansing of Dreaming City.

3) Mara Sov

Zavala's office last season had some important reports from Osiris, where at the end, Guardians got to hear an interesting message left by Mara.

To all corners of the system, I’ve emptied the armories on the fringe. Sent Corsair warship fleets. Deployed Harbingers. And yet…the Black Fleet persists. I know what it’s taken from you. Petra…I’ve been away too long, and for that, I apologize. Your compassion and leadership have been a boon to me – and our people. This all started with the Dreaming City. I shall return to finish it. (sigh) Savathun will be waiting

This pretty much cements the possibility that Mara Sov will return next season before The Witch Queen expansion of Destiny 2 takes place.

Disclaimer: Everything stated in this article is based on speculation and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

