Destiny 2 The Witch Queen showcase: Release date and Everything we know so far

Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion just hit social media with its booming announcement to showcase itself on August 24th. The current season, Season of the Splicer, is due to end on the 24th. The Witch Queen's reveal will take the lead from there.

Initially, fans eagerly awaited this expansion. But it got delayed and pushed back to 2022. However, the publisher continues to generate interest in the title by dishing out more information about what's in store for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 reveals The Witch Queen expansion in late August

The tweet above says that The Witch Queen expansion showcase will take over after Season of the Splicer ends. This expansion will focus on Savathun, who is related to Ory - the Taken King from the first game.

Players can expect a massive era focused on the Taken and Hive, especially after seeing the symbol shown in the announcement image. As always, with the new season, bigger and badder weapons will drop in addition to unique quests.

Something many Destiny 2 players would like to see is the unvaulting of Destiny's Taken King, Oryx. The Witch Queen expansion is a perfect time to either bring him back in some way or tie his lore into Destiny 2.

Bungie has something big planned after ample time to perfect this expansion, and fans all across social media are blowing up with excitement.

The showcase will hopefully unveil much of The Witch Queen's content so players can keep track of what to expect in 2022. Destiny 2's expansions have a history of taking the game to the next level by developing a great story. Following Savathun as he unleashes chaos should give players plenty to look out for.

Bungie needs to return on their promise of an expansion worth waiting for due to the delays that have pushed back the game's content. From what Destiny 2's The Witch Queen hints at so far, it appears that it will lead the charge for Year 5 with a bang.

