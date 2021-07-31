Destiny 2 Expansions supposedly coming to Xbox Game Pass with Season 15    

Destiny 2 Season 15 has been the center of talks for the past few weeks, with the epilogue of the current season drawing near. Rumors of new quests for locations and enemies and multiple changes to gameplay mechanics and sandboxes have been floating around, most of which have already been proven right by Bungie.

However, there are still a few things that the community might have missed amid all the recent footage and announcements from the company.

We’re working with Bungie to bring Destiny 2 Expansions with Xbox Game Pass for PC later in 2021 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 23, 2020

Xbox first announced the release of the Year 4 Expansion, Beyond Light, back on July 23rd, 2020. However, the Game Pass only had the Expansion excluding the base game. Xbox added more, saying that they will be working with Bungie in the future to bring every Expansion in the Xbox Game Pass by the end of 2021.

Purchasing Expansion in the Game Pass is very different from a purchase in Steam. The latter platform includes a separate version of Destiny 2 which further adds to the ongoing Seasons that come with the Expansions.

However, Xbox Game Pass owners need to purchase silver from the Xbox store and buy the Season Pass from the in-game Eververse shop.

Expansion release in the Xbox Game Pass in Destiny 2 Season 15

It hasn't been cleared if there will be an upcoming season added inside the Game Pass with the Expansion. There have been hints for a long time now that Xbox is trying to work with Bungie and get Destiny 2 on the road for the fans.

Bungie recently announced the latest addition to the changes in Season 15, Cross-Play. This might not just pave the way for players on PlayStation, but it also hints at more evidence of the collab that was promised almost a year ago.

In this new image, one of the players has a Windows icon, hinting at #Destiny2's release with Xbox Game Pass for PC next season.



Xbox has said that they are working with Bungie "to bring Destiny 2 Expansions with Xbox Game Pass for PC later in 2021" pic.twitter.com/5fgtKEsv8v — DestinyNews+ (@DestinyNewsCom) July 29, 2021

One of the images provided by Bungie in their TWAB (This Week At Bungie) does reveal a Windows icon on one of the players. Other players in the same lobby have multiple icons on the side of their names such as PS controller, Xbox, Steam and Bungie ID.

This strongly hints at the release of the previous Destiny 2 Expansion after the arrival of Season 15 on August 24th. Whether Bungie is going to add a Season Pass with the Xbox Game Pass, or will it provide only the Expansion without the base game, is still unannounced.

