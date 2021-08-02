Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 3rd): Everything you need to know

Destiny 2 and its annual summer event, Solstice of Heroes, reach their end. However, this won't keep the Guardians from resting their arsenals and inventories.

The Crucible's end-game activity, the "Iron Banner," will see itself return for the third and final time in Season 14: Season of the Splicer. Now might be the ideal time for the Guardians to aim and reach for the pinnacle cap of 1320 before Season 15 arrives on August 24th.

THIS WEEK in #Destiny2 ~ 8/1



😈 Valor Boosts



😈 Iron Banner Returns!



😈 Glassway Nightfall



😈 ALL Grandmaster Nightfalls LIVE! pic.twitter.com/5EqNY2RUQt — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) August 1, 2021

A new week means new challenges, bounties, end-game PvE activities, and different rewards. But above all, the pinnacle bounties of Lord Saladin will be the main focus of the Guardians in the last week of Season 14's Iron Banner.

Destiny 2 Week 14 reset changes on August 3rd

1) Iron Banner returns for the final time in Season 14

With only a little over three weeks remaining for Bungie's expansion showcase and the release of the upcoming Season 15, now would be the best time for Guardians to push for the pinnacle cap of 1320.

The Iron Banner is a rare PvP end-game activity event that comes twice or three times each Season. Its vendor, Lord Saladin, provides the Guardians with four weekly bounties that reward the pinnacle gear along with Iron Tokens for activity exclusive gears such as weapons and armor.

Destiny 2 Iron Banner armor showcase of three classes (Image via Bungie)

Guardians must complete certain objectives in their bounties with a one-week time limit to get their hands on pinnacle gear and Iron Tokens. Turning in Iron Tokens to Lord Saladin will reward them with high-stats Iron Banner exclusive armor pieces and exclusive weapons that may contain a god-roll.

2) Nightfall Strike and Grandmaster Nightfalls

Week 14 of Season 14 will see the return of the Europa strike called "The Glassway."

The strike was introduced with the Year 4 Expansion "Beyond Light." Guardians have to push through a group of Fallen and Vex enemies to stop the Vex invasion orchestrated by Eramis. All three elemental shields, namely Arc, Solar, and Void, need to be countered here along with the Champion types, namely Anti Barrier and Overload.

Destiny 2 Nightfall Strike, The Glassway (Image source Bungie)

Week 14 of Season of the Splicer will see all the strikes at the Grandmaster activity pool. The names of the strikes are The Inverted Spire, Warden of Nothing, Disgraced, Fallen Saber, Insight Terminus, and Glassway.

3) Vault of Glass Challenge

The Vault of Glass raid on Destiny 2 will bring in another brand new challenge for the Guardians in Week 14 to triumph.

The challenge for this week is called "Tempered Teleport." The Guardian has to complete the entire boss phase of the Templar while never blocking its teleport.

Vault of Glass first boss, Templar (Image via Destiny 2)

The time lost weapon for Destiny 2 Week 14 will be the raid's exclusive hand cannon known as the "Fatebringer." Guardians can go for the "Exclusive Payload" perk for PvE and the "Tunnel Vision" perk for PvP.

Edited by Shaheen Banu